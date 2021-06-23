Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Socure Recognized as the Leader in Digital Identity & Trust Alongside Many of its Customers on Latest Forbes List of Top 50 Fintechs of 2021

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocure, the leading platform for digital identity trust, announced it has landed two spots on the prestigious Forbes Fintech 50 List 2021. The exclusive list selects the world’s most innovative financial technology companies that are disrupting legacy financial institutions and vendors by changing how people access services and transact online.

martechseries.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fintech Companies#Digital Identity Trust#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview#Digital Remedy#Accel#Fintech 50
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

DATA443 Announces Major Six Figure Recurring Revenue Customer Agreement with Fortune 500 Company in the Financial Services Industry

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc., a leading data security and privacy software company is pleased to announce its latest contract win, providing data security services to an global Fortune 500 FinTech company that offers a wide rage of financial products and services, employing over 60,000 people in over 100 countries processing trillions of dollars in transactions annually.
Businessmartechseries.com

Tech Mahindra Announces Partnership with TAC Security to Enable Next-Gen Enterprise Security of Customers Globally

Leveraging artificial intelligence and user-friendly analytics to help measure, prioritize, and mitigate vulnerabilities across entire IT stack. Tech Mahindra, a leading digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services, announced partnership with TAC Security, the global leader of risk & vulnerability management, to enable next-generation enterprise security for customers globally. The partnership will leverage artificial intelligence and user-friendly analytics to help measure, prioritize, and mitigate vulnerabilities across the entire IT stack.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Blockchain Technology in Financial Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants IBM, Microsoft, Accenture

The Blockchain Technology in Financial Market report sheds light on noteworthy industry trends, emerging issues and key areas of opportunity that help Blockchain Technology in Financial manufacturers decide top strategic priorities in next few years. The executive outlook presented in Blockchain Technology in Financial research reflects the overall industry, with respondents surveyed from different geographies, company sizes, and industry segments. The study starts with an introduction and macro-economic impact on export-import (EXIM), consumption and production cycle to meet demand-supply curve of Blockchain Technology in Financial. Some of the high profiled and emerging players listed are IBM, Microsoft, Accenture, AlphaPoint, ConsenSys, Digital Asset, EquiChain, Infosys, R3CEV etc.Get an Inside Scoop of Blockchain Technology in Financial MarketThe majority of market leaders expect their companies-and the Blockchain Technology in Financial industry to see upside in top-line, largely driven by revolutionary and diversified new technology segments, such as artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), and autonomous vehicles. Most of Blockchain Technology in Financial industry executives expect bottom-line to rise inline with revenue, as revenue is coming from new markets and rationalize costs in research and development (R&D) processes using cutting-edge techniques.In this highly competitive & fast evolving Blockchain Technology in Financial industry, the top strategic priorities would remain consistent like innovation, diversification, M&A, and talent management. The scope of market study is formulated keeping a check on latest Blockchain Technology in Financial product category and high-end applications and country where trade volume and good cash flow is seen.Scope of the ReportApplication: Syndicated Loans, Insurance, Trade Finance, Cross Border Payments, OthersProduct Type: Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain, Permissioned BlockchainGeographical Regions: North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico], Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe], Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific], South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America], Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]Manufacturers: IBM, Microsoft, Accenture, AlphaPoint, ConsenSys, Digital Asset, EquiChain, Infosys, R3CEVHave a different scope in mind; Go with Customized version@ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/3046015-blockchain-technology-in-financial-market-status-and-trend-analysis-2017-2026Major Highlights & Features of Blockchain Technology in Financial Market ReportDemand Determinants: Tapping top notch application and product type that seeks high growth potentials.Key Strategic Developments: To target untapped regions more aggressively by focusing on product/service developments, innovation and R & D, new launches, Merger & acquisitions, JVs & partnerships.Market Dynamics: Growth drivers, restraints & opportunities available in Blockchain Technology in Financial industry is examined with reference relevant market sectors and sub-sectors.Analytical Tool & Evaluation Model: In addition to statistical review of market size estimation in dollar term and sales volume / shipments; the market study includes qualitative insights of Blockchain Technology in Financial using models such as Porters 5-Forces, PESTLE analysis, 5C, FPNV Positioning, Ansoff Matrix, Perpetual Mapping, Heat Map Analysis, BCG Matrix etc.Buy 2021 Edition of Market Study Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3046015The Blockchain Technology in Financial study includes market data from 2016 to 2026, with base year as 2020 useful for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, and anyone looking for market data in easily accessible document.Some Extracts from Table of Content • Overview of Blockchain Technology in Financial Market • Market dynamics • Blockchain Technology in Financial Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2016-2026) • Blockchain Technology in Financial Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2016-2026) • Blockchain Technology in Financial Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2016-2026) • Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2016-2020) • Blockchain Technology in Financial Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2016-2026) • Competitive Situation and Trends • Market Share Analysis (2019-2021E) • Suppliers High Performance Manufacturing Base Distribution • Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, Product Category • Blockchain Technology in Financial Manufacturing Cost Analysis • Marketing Strategy Analysis • Research Conclusions ………………ContinuedRead Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/3046015-blockchain-technology-in-financial-market-status-and-trend-analysis-2017-2026 Thanks for reading Blockchain Technology in Financial Industry research publication; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like USA, China, Southeast Asia, LATAM, Europe, or APAC etc.
Technologymartechseries.com

Matador AI Teams Up with Shop Smart Autos: Matador AI an SMS Customer Engagement Platform Teamed up With Shop Smart Autos, the Digital Media Platform

Matador AI, an SMS customer engagement platform, teamed up with Shop Smart Autos, the digital media platform that provides exclusive VIN-specific leads to its subscribing dealers. Matador brings Shop Smart Autos additional support to achieve higher conversion for its subscribing dealers. Shop Smart Autos Founder, Richie Bello selected Matador for its SMS program. “We know that AI and SMS are part of the process we need today to get better conversion. We believe our job starts with the development of the lead and does not end until the customer is driving a new vehicle. Matador’s customer relationship platform will help bring the buyer into the dealership, not just hand a lead to a dealer,” said Richie.
Businessmartechseries.com

Lumine Group to Acquire Mobile Network Solutions Business from Concentrix

Lumine Group , a division of Volaris Group focused in the communications and media vertical, announced that it has agreed to acquire the mobile network solutions business from Concentrix. The business which includes software capabilities in the areas of Call Completion, Messaging and Online Charging for communications services providers worldwide, will be marketed under the newly created brand “NetEngage” and will operate as a fully autonomous Lumine business. NetEngage is Lumine’s 21st acquisition, further establishing Lumine’s position as a “carve-out” specialist and leading global acquirer of communications and media software businesses. Closing of the transaction is expected within 30 days subject to customary closing conditions.
Businessmartechseries.com

panagenda Acquires Perfrax, Creator of Ground-breaking Microsoft Teams Call Quality Analytics

Panagenda, a global leader for analysis, monitoring and optimization of collaboration IT landscapes, today announced its acquisition of Perfrax. panagenda, a global leader for analysis, monitoring and optimization of collaboration IT landscapes, today announced its acquisition of Perfrax, creator of TrueDEM® – the only true digital experience monitoring solution for user desktop support, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams calls and meetings. The addition of Perfrax to panagenda enables organizations to analyze the true user experience of Microsoft Teams calls and meetings for all employees, furthering panagenda’s mission to create rewarding software solutions for companies and collaboration landscapes worldwide.
Businessthepaypers.com

Apollo partners Motive to capitalise on transformation in financial services

Apollo has entered a strategic and financial partnership with Motive to capitalise on significant technological transformation and innovation in financial services. The collaboration aims to improve investment opportunities for clients and accelerate the growth of both platforms. As part of the agreement, Apollo will acquire up to a 24.9% minority...
Businessmartechseries.com

Digimarc Welcomes Digital Transformation Leader Ravi Kumar to its Board of Directors

Digimarc Corporation, creator of Digimarc watermarks that are driving the next generation of digital identification and detection, announced today that Ravi Kumar, a globally-renowned thought leader and executive, has been elected to its Board of Directors, effective June 28, 2021. His appointment complements and extends the Board’s current expertise in global enterprise digital disruption, ecosystem building through global alliances and partnerships and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning and related data and analytics, among other areas, and supports Digimarc’s strategic focus on helping businesses embrace digital transformation to deliver more value to their customers.
Technologymartechseries.com

Lloyd’s List Intelligence, the Trusted Expert Providing Actionable Insight Into the Global Maritime Industry for 300 Years, Introduces a New Industry Standard for Maritime Intelligence Through Its Partnership With Artificial Intelligence Industry Leader SAS

Lloyd’s List Intelligence, provider of transparent data, analysis, and actionable insight for professionals connected to maritime trade, has teamed up with analytics powerhouse SAS, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI), data mining, modelling and forecasting. Together, they have developed a new level of data-driven maritime insight for analysing vessels, movements and fleets using managed analytics. This pioneering new application of artificial intelligence allows Lloyd’s List Intelligence customers to interpret and understand complex vessel movements and behaviours in ways that were not possible before.
Marketsmartechseries.com

Huobi Launches Advertiser Incentive Plan to Strengthen Its P2P Market

Shortly after the launch of its zero-fee policy in May this year, Huobi is pleased to announce an “Incentive Plan” for advertisers with an aim to increase the liquidity of its P2P market by offering users with more choices in relation to price and advertisements while endowing advertisers with more benefits.
Economythepaypers.com

Codat raises USD 40 mln for SMB-focused API service

Codat, a startup that provides APIs to link small-business fintech data to external services, announced that it has closed a USD 40 million round, according to TechCrunch. The investment round was led by Tiger Global. The company raised USD 10 million in a Series A in 2020 that Index led; Codat also raised some strategic capital in the interim, but declined in an interview to provide more detail. The company also declined to provide any guidance regarding how much its valuation changed since 2020 between lettered rounds.
Softwaremartechseries.com

UNICOM® Systems, Inc. Releases Focal Point V.7.4.3 with Enhanced Analytics, Data Visualization and Reporting for Project Portfolio Management

UNICOM Systems, Inc., a division of UNICOM Global, has released a new version of its enterprise project portfolio management (PPM) software, Focal Point version 7.4.3, which offers enhanced data analytics, visualization and reporting. Focal Point is a comprehensive portfolio planning solution that market-driven teams use to make collaborative, objective decisions...
Small Businessaithority.com

Codat Raises $40Million And Expands Its API Infrastructure For SME Data

Company Triples Revenues as Financial Institutions and Technology Companies, Including 12 Unicorns, Leverage Its API to Better Serve Small Businesses. Codat, the technology company that enables small businesses to seamlessly share business and financial data with financial and other service providers, secures $40 million from investors, following 3x annual growth and doubling of headcount. It has also announced the expansion of its APIs to include payroll and commerce data, broadening the data sets that flow through Codat.
Businessmartechseries.com

Leading patent data platform IFI CLAIMS joins Digital Science

Digital Science, a technology company serving stakeholders across the research ecosystem, is pleased to announce that it has fully acquired IFI CLAIMS, a leading international platform for patent and innovation data. Digital Science originally invested in IFI CLAIMS in 2017 as part of its aim to diversify the search and...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

UK’s Open Banking Fintech FaizPay Secures £526K+ via Seedrs from 79 Investors

a company offering a truly multi-channel fast and fair payments service that’s built on Open Banking rails, has secured 87% or £526,958 of its fundraising target of £600,001 from 79 investors (at the time of writing) via a securities offering on Seedrs. As of July 4, 2021, there are 34 days left in the company’s sale.
Marketsthepaypers.com

The role MNOs will play in supporting robust KYC processes

Nick Maynard, Lead Analyst at Juniper Research, discusses how the KYC area has changed over the time and explains what are the main elements that support and shape the KYC processes. Over the past few years, KYC (Know Your Customer) has become critical to a wide number of different businesses,...
Economymartechseries.com

Houston High-Leverage Digital Sales eStore Design – Marketing Services Launched

A newly updated e-commerce store design and implementation service has been launched by R.E.D Marketing Firm (+1-346-777-2147). They help Houston businesses to leverage online sales for brand growth. R.E.D Marketing Firm has announced the launch of an updated e-commerce store implementation and marketing service for Houston businesses. The expert agency...
Economyfinextra.com

Aussie fintech Bluestone launches digital lending platform

Today non-bank lender Bluestone went live with its new digital lending platform. This launch includes a significant number of new features and improvements including a suite of new loan origination and servicing capabilities. This move takes Bluestone from a legacy system to an Amazon Web Services (AWS) hosted, cloud based...
Technologymartechseries.com

Engagedly Awarded “Overall Performance Management Solution of the Year” in 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Remote Technology Industry. Engagedly, a leading provider of SaaS solutions for performance management, announced it has been selected as winner of the “Overall Performance Management Solution of the Year” award in the 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe.