Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

What Your Hangover Food Says About You

By Jordan Michelman
tastecooking.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone’s got a cure. Sometimes it’s a greasy breakfast sandwich, and sometimes it’s soybean sprout soup chock full of vitamin C. With cautious optimism and vaccines flowing, America has begun its slow return to whatever normal looks like now in the summer of 2021. And while we aren’t out of the woods yet—and the international situation remains sobering—it is perhaps alright to carefully celebrate the moment by once again enjoying the company of friends, returning to our favorite bars and restaurants, tipping gratefully (over 30 percent, of course) in every service interaction, and enjoying a nice social drink—or three—or more.

tastecooking.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Cigar#Pub#Hangover#Food Drink#Nyt Cooking#Taiwanese#Korean#Haejang Guk#Vietnamese#Beast Cleaver#American#Waffle House#French#Sikhye
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

People Are Making Snickers-Stuffed Pickles—Here’s How to Make “Snickles” at Home

Pickles are an interesting eat. Most people I know either love them—and want all the pickle-flavored foods—or are absolutely disgusted by them. If you fall somewhere in the middle, this TikTok recipe from user @williamcraft09 might not be for you. But in the chance that a classic chocolate bar stuffed inside a pickle piques your interest, we’ll tell you exactly how to make a “Snickle.”
Theater & DancePosted by
KISS 106

Just In: Scientists Say Eating Chocolate For Breakfast Is Good For You (Insert Happy Dance)

Growing up, I can remember my mom being very picky about what we ate for breakfast. I know she is literally rolling over in her grave at this study. First of all, she would only let us get one box of cereal that we have to finish before we got to buy another one. And to make matters worse, she forbid us to get Count Chocula, (I guess Frankenberry and Booberry were ok) or Cookie Crisp because you don't eat chocolate for breakfast. We tried to argue that they both were cereals, but she wouldn't budge. We would just have to wait and eat them at our friend's house.
Food & DrinksPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Eight Reasons You Should Be Drinking Lemon Water Everyday

It's no secret how much I love lemons. In fact, a listener just made me a quilt that has lemon fabric squares sewn into it. Lemons are so delicious to me, I have said that if Lemon Pledge was edible, I would eat it. It's almost a food obsession. Yes, I know I sound lemon crazy, but lemons actually have many health benefits that turn my lemon obsession into a health choice. Right? LOL.
RecipesPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Simple Tweak Will Make Your Baked Mac and Cheese So Much More Delicious

Comfort food really doesn’t get any cozier than a plate full of baked mac and cheese. But what if you could add a little extra indulgence? We aren’t talking about loading it up with lots of different types of cheese (although we aren’t knocking that, either), but there’s a simple tweak at the start of the cooking process that will make the noodles themselves even more delicious.
LifestylePosted by
Simplemost

Can You Eat Peach Skin?

Nothing says summer like biting into a ripe and juicy peach. When enjoying this seasonal fruit, you may be wondering if it’s OK to eat the skin. You’re probably used to peeling some fruits (like bananas) while eating others with the skin on (like apples). So can you eat peach skin? The answer is yes!
RecipesPosted by
Indy100

TikTok’s iced drink of the summer is this Biscoff latte

A buzzy TikTok video has gone viral featuring a new iced coffee beverage we should try this summer—and it includes Biscoff. The video was uploaded by @7amcoffeeclub and has more than 790,000 views, and we can see why it got such a positive reception. Not only does it look mouth-wateringly delicious and refreshing, but it’s also quite simple to make.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Reader's Digest

Here’s Why Mexican Coke Tastes Better Than American Coke

If you’re a soda aficionado, you’ve probably tried most of the sweet and bubbly drinks out there. Which means you probably agree with most soda fans that Mexican Coke tastes better than American Coke. While it used to be found only in certain stores, bodegas, or areas with large numbers of Mexican-Americans, the popularity of Coke that is hecho en México (made in Mexico) has risen in recent years to the point where it is now sold in some Costco stores. No, it’s not the Coca-Cola with a yellow cap, but south-of-the-border Coke is instantly recognizable nonetheless: It’s always sold in a tall, slim glass bottle, while American Coke is usually sold in squat plastic bottles or aluminum cans. Mexican Coke can probably still do all the things American Coke can do, but there’s no doubt in most people’s minds that it doesn’t taste the same. Both drinks are made by the same company, so why the difference in flavor?
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink You Should Never Order at McDonald's

Fun fact: McDonald's isn't just known for its burgers. The leader of fast food also has a wide-ranging, thorough beverage menu that helps diversify its options. From a bevy of sodas and iced teas to lemonades, milkshakes, juices, fruit slushies, milks, and smoothies, the chain also has its McCafe menu, which boasts everything from coffee to macchiatos, cappuccinos, lattes, americanos, iced coffees, frappes, and hot chocolate.
DrinksRefinery29

The Best (& Worst) Wine-In-A-Tin For Your Park Drinking

There's been an evolution in alcoholic canned drinks in recent years: from spirits and mixers to the American export hard seltzer, no longer are British summer drinks limited to lager and...lager. Among those offerings, another beverage has been slowly climbing the ranks to become the unexpected drink of 2021: canned wine.
Food & Drinkssunset.com

What Is Coffee Cupping, and Why Should You Do It?

Learn to appreciate the subtler flavors of your coffee by cupping like a pro—you can do it at home. We only recommend things we love. If you buy something through our site, we might earn a commission. At our Beverly Hills café, Aharon Vaknin encourages all of his customers who...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Really Happens If You Sous Vide Your Food For Too Long?

From pasta to basic burgers or baking, it's easy to overcook foods using certain methods. Overcooking pasta is one of the most common bad habits people have when cooking, making it mushy in consistency. Hungry Harriet notes that some of the most common mistakes that lead to overcooking are "cooking on too high a heat," "vision and eyesight problems," and "fear of undercooking" or food poisoning. And while these are valid fears, they tend to make food less than enjoyable and achieve the opposite of what you're looking for in a meal.
Food & Drinksprima.co.uk

How to make coffee even better, according to an expert

What would we do without coffee, eh? Sleep all day? Do approximately zero work? Exactly – we need it. And now, more than ever, we need to know how to make the best possible cup of coffee at home as so many of us continue to work from home. You...
Lifestylefloridasportsman.com

Arranging your schedule in anticipation of a hangover

America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves. Does this mean you retired and do not have to abide by a schedule?. It’s obvious, you don’t want overthink this one. If something has to give you...
Food & Drinkswfxb.com

Do We Get Our Snacking Habits from Our Parents?

When it comes to our snacking habits, whose to blame? That question was also asked in study and more than half said their parents were to blame. Here are the top snacks we have a hard time giving up, cookies, chips, popcorn, pretzels. Cheese and cured meats also trip us up, as do chocolate and olives. If you think that’s strange, fresh fruit rounded out number 10.
Food & DrinksFood & Wine

Chapman Is the Nigerian Non-Alcoholic Cocktail You'll Be Sipping All Summer

Chapman is the Nigerian drink that bridged my childhood and adulthood, and remains part of my "grown" stage. The classic ruby red cocktail is defined by a handful of essential elements -- ice, soda, cordial, bitters, garnishes -- and isn't hard or complicated to make. There isn't a single, special bartending technique to be learned or employed. All you need is a glass and some ice.
DrinksFood52

Is Hard Coffee The Most Chaotic Drink on Record?

Tenth Helpings is a humor column from our culture critic, Ella Quittner, illustrated by Olivia de Recat. “There is nothing in the world more helpless and irresponsible and depraved than a man in the depths of an ether binge.” —Hunter S. Thompson, who died 13 years before the advent of canned hard coffee.
Drinkswinemag.com

What Does ‘Bitter’ Mean in Wine?

One of the five basic taste profiles, bitter is defined as being sharp, unsweet and pungent. But what about bitterness in wine? What does it mean for wine to be bitter, and could it be a good thing?. First, some brief science. Studies show that humans have several bitter taste...
Drinkswinemag.com

Why We’re Still Drinking Gin & Tonics After 170+ Years

For well over a century, the gin & tonic has reigned as one of the most popular cocktails in the world. A 2016 study by the Wine and Spirit Trade Association found that in Britain alone, gin sales comprised 40 million bottles a year, or enough to create 1.12 billion G&Ts annually.
Recipesamericastestkitchen.com

When Life Hands You Lemons (or Limes), Grill Them

Grilling meats and vegetables, we don’t need to tell you, is great. Grilling stone fruit adds char and smokiness to its sweetness. But have you considered grilling citrus?. Grilling your lemons and limes adds a subtle smoky flavor to the fruit. It magically transforms the flavor from tart and acidic to something deeper, sweeter, and more complex. It gives your citrus a new dimension—a great twist for sauces and cool drinks.