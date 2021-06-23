What Your Hangover Food Says About You
Everyone’s got a cure. Sometimes it’s a greasy breakfast sandwich, and sometimes it’s soybean sprout soup chock full of vitamin C. With cautious optimism and vaccines flowing, America has begun its slow return to whatever normal looks like now in the summer of 2021. And while we aren’t out of the woods yet—and the international situation remains sobering—it is perhaps alright to carefully celebrate the moment by once again enjoying the company of friends, returning to our favorite bars and restaurants, tipping gratefully (over 30 percent, of course) in every service interaction, and enjoying a nice social drink—or three—or more.tastecooking.com