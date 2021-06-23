Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

The Edge: What 11 Colleges Leading the Student-Success Movement Have Learned

The Chronicle of Higher Education
 13 days ago

I’m Goldie Blumenstyk, a senior writer at The Chronicle covering innovation in and around academe. Here’s what I’m thinking about this week. Learning from seven years of student-success experiments at 11 universities. If you saw the news release from the University Innovation Alliance this month, you know the news: Together...

www.chronicle.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Aid#Uia#The Hechinger Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Dobbs Ferry, NYPosted by
Forbes

What College And University Presidents Are Learning From The Covid-19 Pandemic

In the past year and a half, we have watched colleges and universities pivot quickly in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. These institutions, which are traditionally resistant to change and to online learning, were forced to reconsider how to engage students. At the same time, college leaders grappled with financial deficits, faculty and staff furloughs, reductions in state funding, uncertain enrollment, and calls for equity as the pandemic magnified racial and socio-economic inequities.
Scienceusu.edu

What Self-Regulation Means for Engineering Student Success

College-level engineering and math courses are not for the weary. Of course, the subject matter itself is difficult, but students also need the mental and emotional skills it takes to solve complex problems. Helping students develop these mental and emotional skills, what researchers call self-regulation, could mean the difference between a student advancing in their engineering education or giving up on the dream entirely.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Social Credits and Student Success

Student success and progress to graduation remains a somewhat intransigent challenge. Colleges and universities have spent the past several decades developing interventions at every stage of the student academic life cycle, from first- and second-year coordinators to teams of professionals housed in Centers of Success and programming initiatives in residence halls to engage students in living-learning communities. Yet nationally, the six-year college graduation rate has been stuck at around 60 percent for years, and Black, Latino and low-income students’ graduation rates have remained even lower.
Paxton, MAspectrumnews1.com

Anna Maria College offers a class to help students going through remote learning

PAXTON, Mass. - In an effort to help support students going through remote learning, Anna Maria College is offering a course this fall. The one-credit class on skills and strategies for online learning uses different ways to work in the remote world as well as how to make an academic plan and communicate effectively with faculty and other students.
Queens, NYasa.edu

Digital Marketing Director Denys Kapush’s Commercial Receives Award for Highlighting ASA College Student Success

Th publication of the Queens Daily Eagle under the headline, “ASA College Video Commercial Wins International Film Festival Manhattan Award.” The only daily print newspaper covering Queens communities, the Daily Eagle is well-known for informing New York residents about the accomplishments and positions of community leaders in politics, education, and the arts.
RelationshipsCNBC

How families can negotiate for more college aid: one student's successful appeal

As high school graduation festivities come to an end, a new milestone is ahead for families of first-year college students — making the first tuition payment. Invoices for the fall semester are often sent out at the beginning of July and payments are typically due the first week of August. Yet some families still may worry they won't have the money to cover it.
Collegesparentherald.com

Keys to Achieving Success in College

Learning what it takes to have success in your college career doesn't have to be difficult. You may be a bit surprised to learn that you already have some of those traits to be successful!. Here's a quick look at some of those traits. Know Your Goals. Know what you...
Collegesmorningbrew.com

Exclusive: What’s the Job Market for College Students Like This Summer?

The kids are definitely alright. After the unemployment rate for younger workers shot up to 32% last summer, the jobless rate for teens dropped to 9.6% this May, the lowest it's been since 1953, and stayed pretty steady in June at 9.9%. Employment among America’s youth is recovering at a much quicker rate than for any other demographic.
Posted by
Karen Banes

Which College Degrees Lead to Financial Success?

I’ve written before about whether going to college is worth the debt that you’ll inevitably take on in order to graduate. The conclusion was that it at least partially depends on the type of degree you get, as that dictates your future salary. So which college degrees lead to financial success? Which majors earn the most money? And do any of them tie in with your talents and interests?
Collegesmediamilwaukee.com

Why College Students Should be Excused from Jury Duty

Being a student in general comes with many challenges, but being a college student is a challenge in itself. Constantly loaded with assignments, tests, studying and projects all while trying to maintain the “college life,” a social aspect that many young adults missed out on during the pandemic, is nearly impossible to balance. For many college students, this is the first time they are finally away from the home they grew up in and are learning to live on their own. And while living on your own does come with many duties and responsibilities, jury duty is one that college students especially should not have to add to their list.
CollegesThe Daily

Allen School Ph.D. student receives Facebook Fellowship

Yasaman Sefidgar, a Ph.D. student in the Allen School, was named a Facebook Fellow to support her ongoing research in social behavior on the internet. Sefidgar’s research seeks to help users, especially users from marginalized communities, deal with online microaggressions. The Facebook Fellowship Program is available to Ph.D. students researching...
Collegessky963.com

YHC focuses on Lifelong Literacy after attending AAC&U’s Summer Institute

Young Harris College (YHC) was one of only three institutions in Georgia, and the only private college, to be selected by the Association of American Colleges and Universities to participate in this summer’s Institute on High-Impact Practices and Student Success. The five-person team consisted of Dr. Theresa Spanella, Dr. Jennifer Hallett, Dr. Linda Jones, Jackie Lewis-Burton, and Lundon Addison. This four-day virtual institute had five main goals aimed to help participating colleges and universities develop systems to achieve quality, equity, and student engagement: “develop a comprehensive plan of action, identify strategies and practices, bring effective high-impact practices to scale, build institutional capacity for assessment and bridge divides and build collaborations among programs and divisions.” To reach these goals, the conference covered myriad topics from offering a freshman seminar, extending internship opportunities, hosting undergraduate research, utilizing ePortfolios, and offering capstone seminars. YHC proudly already utilizes a number of these high-impact practices, but the focus this year was learning ways to maximize the success of diverse student populations. With this in mind, the YHC team concentrated on ways to improve freshman seminars. They worked diligently to devise a framework that will breathe new life into the freshman experience. “The entire experience was invigorating. It was refreshing to work with such an energized group of professionals who have a genuine excitement for helping students succeed. We ended the institute with an established plan of practical strategies to implement at YHC right now. While it will take a full year to implement the entire plan, we are already working to reshape the freshman experience for the Class of 2025. With an emphasis on lifelong literacy, this refreshed freshman seminar will engage students and help to prepare them for their next four years at YHC,” said Dr. Theresa Spanella, Executive Director of Student Success and this year’s AAC&U Team Leader for YHC. “It is truly an honor to have been selected to participate in the AAC&U’s Institute on High Impact Practices. As an organization committed to supporting and improving higher education nationwide, the AAC&U regularly works with thousands of colleges and universities across the country. I look forward to seeing what our team has developed as we revise our first-year program to ensure that all new YHC students develop a strong sense of belonging in the Enchanted Valley,” said YHC Provost Dr. Jason Pierce.
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Why, Post-Pandemic, Your Campus Needs More ‘Super Courses’

This article is excerpted from a new Chronicle special report, “The Future of Teaching: How the Classroom Is Being Transformed,” available in the Chronicle Store. One of the biggest lessons of a year defined by upheaval on social, health, and economic grounds is that students are hungry for courses that tackle big issues. Responding to that demand is not just savvy for your institution’s finances and marketing, it’s good for your students and faculty members, too.
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

Philanthropy that Empowers Students to Succeed in STEM

When Ed Mitzen ’88 graduated from Syracuse University, he could never have imagined that he would one day own a multimillion-dollar company and employ hundreds of people. But the man who dreams big—and achieves those dreams—also never forgot his humble roots. Maybe that’s why his company’s philosophy is all about leveling the playing field—a philosophy that also guides his philanthropy, including a recent $1 million gift to Syracuse University as part of the Forever Orange campaign.

Comments / 0

Community Policy