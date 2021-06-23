Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

One person killed, another hurt by gunshots in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood

By WPXI.com News Staff
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s3MUs_0aclaXnj00

PITTSBURGH — A double shooting left one man dead early Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood, police said.

Officers learned of the shooting around 1 a.m. from a ShotSpotter alert for Nash Street. While on their way to the area, they were notified that a shooting victim was on East Ohio Street.

When officers got to East Ohio Street, they found 22-year-old Rasaun Taylor with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead by paramedics, officials said.

Police were then alerted to a second victim on Cedar Avenue. He suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and was taken to a hospital in stable condition, officials said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
View All 16 Commentsarrow_down
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
42K+
Followers
55K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Allegheny County, PA
Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Shotspotter#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Kittanning, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Fires reported on multiple streets in Kittanning

KITTANNING, Pa. — Several fires were reported within a small vicinity in Kittanning on Monday morning. The incidents started to occur around 7 a.m., with at least three fires reported on several streets. The first fire was reported in the 600 block of Woodward Avenue, followed by another in the...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

11 displaced by house fire caused by fireworks, officials in NC say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eleven people were displaced from their homes on the Fourth of July after fireworks sparked a blaze in northwest Charlotte, WSOC-TV reported. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames shooting from the two-story house on Oakshire Circle at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to WSOC. The home was divided into two residences, which housed a total of 11 people, fire officials said.
Florida StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Shark bites 8-year-old boy in Florida, lifeguards say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An 8-year-old boy was injured Sunday afternoon when he was bitten by a shark in Florida, according to WFTV. Authorities told the news station that the boy was standing in waist-deep water in front of Winterhaven Park in Ponce Inlet around 4 p.m. when he was bit in his right leg. The shark that bit him was between 2 and 3 feet long, WFTV reported.