One person killed, another hurt by gunshots in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A double shooting left one man dead early Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood, police said.

Officers learned of the shooting around 1 a.m. from a ShotSpotter alert for Nash Street. While on their way to the area, they were notified that a shooting victim was on East Ohio Street.

When officers got to East Ohio Street, they found 22-year-old Rasaun Taylor with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead by paramedics, officials said.

Police were then alerted to a second victim on Cedar Avenue. He suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and was taken to a hospital in stable condition, officials said.

