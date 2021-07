Sanitization, disinfection and cleaning have become more important than ever as food retailers seek to attract customers back into their stores in the wake of the pandemic. Many consumers have changed their grocery habits during the past year, visiting stores less frequently and conducting more of their food shopping online. For those customers who have continued to shop in-store, retailers’ cleanliness and sanitation procedures, which consumers have long considered important attributes in selecting where to buy groceries, became even more important.