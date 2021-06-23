Shlesinger's revenge movie proves cathartic

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with actor and comedian Iliza Shlesinger about her new movie, Good on Paper, airing on Netflix about the ultimate dating horror story. Dating horror stories - we all have them, and we love to hear about them. But I'm not sure if there's one quite like Iliza Shlesinger's. In her new movie "Good On Paper," which is out on Netflix, Iliza takes us through her true story of dating someone who lied about everything. The twists, the turns, the red flags, the question of, am I crazy - yeah, this story has it all. Comedian, actress, executive producer and writer Iliza Shlesinger joins us now. Welcome.