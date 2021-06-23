Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Shlesinger's revenge movie proves cathartic

iosconews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen comedian Iliza Shlesinger wrote rom-com "Good on Paper" about a lying ex-boyfriend she thought she'd get her revenge; instead she replaced the bad memories with something positive. (June 23) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/5f184079310c40cb8cc5245348c80ae7.

www.iosconews.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iliza Shlesinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘Good On Paper’: Iliza Shlesinger’s Perfect Boyfriend Is Actually Crap In Fun, But Predictable Rom-Com [Review]

It’s every woman’s worst nightmare: you meet the seemingly perfect guy who has it all figured out, only to find out that his entire life is one big lie. But for stand-up comedian Iliza Shlesinger, that nightmare was her reality. Based (mostly) on a true story, “Good On Paper” is Netflix’s latest romantic comedy, which stars Schlesinger as Andrea, a thirty-something comedienne struggling to break into the acting game in Hollywood.
MoviesNPR

Iliza Shlesinger Takes Us Through The Ups And Downs Of Dating In New Movie

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with actor and comedian Iliza Shlesinger about her new movie, Good on Paper, airing on Netflix about the ultimate dating horror story. Dating horror stories - we all have them, and we love to hear about them. But I'm not sure if there's one quite like Iliza Shlesinger's. In her new movie "Good On Paper," which is out on Netflix, Iliza takes us through her true story of dating someone who lied about everything. The twists, the turns, the red flags, the question of, am I crazy - yeah, this story has it all. Comedian, actress, executive producer and writer Iliza Shlesinger joins us now. Welcome.
CelebritiesMinneapolis Star Tribune

In 'Good on Paper,' Iliza Shlesinger becomes a leading lady

Even when she's technically off, comedian Iliza Shlesinger is always working. During quarantine she did a full tour of drive-in stand-up shows, refined a new hour of material, launched an online cooking show with her husband and secured a book deal. And on a recent "down day" in Nashville before presenting at the CMT Awards the next evening, she's not relaxing: She's doing interviews for her new movie, "Good on Paper," which hits Netflix Wednesday.
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Good on Paper’ Review: Iliza Shlesinger Charms in Netflix’s Messy Rom-Com About the Hell of Dating

Messiness is essentially the theme of Kimmy Gatewood’s “Good on Paper,” so it’s fitting the director and actress’ feature filmmaking debut is just that: messy. Not that it’s lacking charm, mostly care of star and screenwriter Iliza Shlesinger, who gamely co-opts her own notoriety and crazy stories to offer up an anti-rom-com with some sage insights about both modern romance and the stand-up comedy game. And yet, despite a clever idea at its heart — a serial dater meets a guy who seems too good to be true, a concept Shlesinger mined from her own bad dating experiences — “Good on Paper”
MoviesRefinery29

Iliza Shlesinger’s Real-Life Dirty John Inspired Her New Netflix Movie

Iliza Shlesinger has a theory about our collective cultural obsession with scammers. “These are people hiding in plain sight,” the comedian tells Refinery29 over the phone. “You just wonder how someone can be so soulless and lie right to your face.”. For Shlesinger though, this isn’t a theoretical exercise. Years...
MoviesPosted by
Glamour

Iliza Shlesinger Turned the Worst Relationship Into a Movie—Just Don’t Call It Revenge

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If the saying is to write what you know, then Iliza Shlesinger certainly did that and then some. Her new Netflix movie, Good on Paper—which she wrote, produced, and stars in—centers on a woman (Shlesinger) who dates a pretty damn near “perfect” guy, only to discover he's lied about everything. “Everything that the antagonist says in this movie, I took from my real life,” Schlesinger tells Glamour. “My inspiration was dating a real-life sociopath.”
MoviesMiami Herald

Movie review: It’s time for Rosemary’s revenge in ‘False Positive’

Actress and writer Ilana Glazer is best known for her bubbly, absurdist comedic work, especially on her dearly departed Comedy Central show, “Broad City.” But for her first leading film role and feature screenwriting debut, Glazer takes a hard left. “False Positive,” co-written by Glazer and “Broad City” director John Lee, and directed by Lee, is a pregnancy horror film that may as well be called “Rosemary’s Revenge,” in its similarities (and notable differences) to “Rosemary’s Baby.”
Moviesawardswatch.com

Interview: Iliza Shlesinger, Ryan Hansen, and Margaret Cho discuss ‘Good On Paper,’ healing through comedy and the pros of shooting a movie in 17 days [VIDEO]

Sometimes life imitates art and no one knows that better than comedian Iliza Shlesinger. She was able to turn what most would consider be a traumatic experience into a hilarious romantic comedy about meeting the man of your dreams who might just be too good to be true. Good On Paper, is loosely based on Shlesinger’s experience and was written by this incredibly talented comedian. How would you handle being duped into thinking you’ve met the love of your life? I’m not sure humor would have been my approach to each their own.
MoviesPopculture

Netflix Adding One of Robert De Niro's Funniest Movies This Week

One of Robert De Niro's funniest movies is coming to Netflix this summer! Midnight Run will start streaming on the popular streaming platform starting July 1. The film premiered in 1988 and tells the story of an accountant who jumps bail and gets chased by the FBI and mafia. De...
Businessthewhiskeywash.com

Seagram’s 7 Teams With Iliza Shlesinger To Save The Iconic Dive Bar

Seagram’s 7 Crown American Blended Whiskey announced recently the brand had teamed up with actress and comedian Iliza Shlesinger for the launch of the “Keep the Dive Alive Campaign,” a campaign supporting the reopening of small businesses, including local dive bars. As part of the platform, Seagram’s 7 will release...
Celebritiesthecinemaholic.com

What is Iliza Shlesinger’s Net Worth?

Born on February 22, 1983, Iliza Shlesinger is a comedian, television host, and actress who rose to prominence after winning NBC’s ‘Last Comic Standing’ in 2008. Once she achieved that, there was no looking back for the talented young comedian who established herself as one of the best in the industry. While growing up in Dallas, Iliza often participated in Greenhill School’s improvisation team, which was her early introduction to the performance arts.
Moviesiosconews.com

Mark Cousins: Cannes is ready to re-awaken love of film

British filmmaker Mark Cousins discusses the importance of the Cannes International Film Festival taking place after a year of pandemic isolation, and discusses showing his documentary "The Story of Film: A New Generation" at the event. (July 5) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
CelebritiesAnime News Network

TV Actress, Voice Actress Philece Sampler Passes Away

Actor Nelson Aspen reported on Friday that television actress and voice actress Philece Sampler passed away due to a heart attack. She was 67. In anime, Sampler is best known for voicing Mimi Tachikawa in almost every Digimon production from the first Digimon Adventure television anime in 1999 to the Digimon Adventure tri. films from 2015 to 2018. She also played Cody Hida and Koromon in several Digimon projects.