The Hamilton Downtown Association welcomes Erin Steuer as their new executive director. She said the HDA’s mission is important. “I look forward to working with the board, business and property owners, nonprofit partners, and community members to ensure that our community — even in the midst of uncertainty — remains vital and vibrant,” Steuer said. “I am thrilled to be part of an organization that has, and will continue to, bolster Hamilton as an incredible place to live, work and play.”