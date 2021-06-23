The “Spirit of the Sandhills” Softball Tournament Comes to Broken Bow this Weekend

The “Spirit of the Sandhills” girls softball tournament returns to Broken Bow this week. This marks the third year of the event. KCNI/KBBN radio visited with Tom Griffith, president of the Custer County Diamond Youth Organization, about this year’s event. Organizers are planning on 41 teams for this year’s tournament with competition taking place in three divisions (12 & under, 14 & under, and a combined 16-18 & under division). Griffith said that teams will be coming from all over the state.