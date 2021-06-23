Cancel
Tampa, FL

40 companies participating in job fair in Tampa on Wednesday

By Sean O'Reilly
ABC Action News WFTS
 12 days ago
The City of Tampa is inviting anyone looking for employment to attend the first ever Signing Day Career Fair at Port Tampa Bay on Wednesday, June 23.

More than 40 companies looking to hire, including Suncoast Credit Union, Tampa General Hospital, Skanska and the new JW Marriott hotel in Tampa, are participating in the event.

The Career Fair is being held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. inside Terminal 3 at Port Tampa Bay, located at 1101 Channelside Drive in Tampa.

Participants attending will have an opportunity to learn who is hiring now and "try on" various careers at interactive stations.

Available positions are in a variety of industries including construction, manufacturing, business and professional services, healthcare, and hospitality.

Organizers say events like Wednesday's job fair are key as the Tampa Bay area continues to rebound from the pandemic.

"That's why it's so important to have events like this that share resources, information, that people need real time so they can power their future forward," said Brenda McKenzie, Director of Workforce Partnerships and Special Projects with the City of Tampa.

The event is free to attend and includes a complimentary meal and a chance to win prizes.

While the Career Fair is geared toward people between the ages 18 and 24, anyone actively looking for employment or exploring a career change is encouraged to attend.

You can pre-register for the job fair by clicking here .

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

