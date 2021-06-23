Cancel
Google Releases ‘Visual Inspection’ AI Tool That Can Spot Product Defects

By Alexa Heah
Design Taxi
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle has launched the Visual Inspection AI, a new Google Cloud Platform (GCP) service that will help manufacturers and businesses detect faulty goods during the inspection process. This is the tech giant’s first GCP service dedicated to manufacturers, underscoring Google’s growing interest in the industry. According to VentureBeat, defects cost...

