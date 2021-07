Devin Booker ($17,700) vs Clippers- The price to have Devin Booker as our “captain” is very high but well worth it in my opinion. He is coming off his first career triple-double where he accrued 77.75 FPTS and was extremely efficient shooting the ball. The Suns will be without Chris Paul again so that will once again open up more playmaking opportunities for the young star which means he could put up huge fantasy numbers again. Booker has double-digit rebounds in 3 of his last 4 games so that is a trend we could see continuing in future games. Booker has been elite the entire playoffs so I would trust him in this spot to rack up big numbers.