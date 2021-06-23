Leak: the Infinix Zero X will support 160W wired and 50W wireless charging

You use your phone daily, still can have 50% of original capacity after few years. After few... You're right. Still safety is a must above else, even degraded battery capacity. Battery capacity tends to lower, it's just matter of when - if you use it daily gaming, if will deteriorate faster - if you don't, then only charging process will be likely to deteriorate it. All else, safety must comes first - to make sure it does not go "boom" when being used or non-used (remember samsung note 7?). And it can be recycled safely (another long homework).