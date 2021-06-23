Sony Xperia 1 III's US pre-orders to start from July 1

Sony announced yesterday that it will bring the Xperia 1 III in the United States in late September, but didn't mention anything about the Xperia 5 III, the former's cheaper brother. That could mean a few different things like maybe Sony isn't sure when it will be able to bring it to the US, or perhaps it has no intention to sell it in North America. Either way, we at least have an idea about how much the Xperia 5 III will cost in the US. The company's European branch revealed today that the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III will be launched in Europe for €1.300 and €1000, respectively.