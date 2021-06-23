Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Sony Xperia 1 III's US pre-orders to start from July 1

By Yordan
gsmarena.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sony Xperia 1 III smartphone was announced over two months ago, with promises to be launched “at the start of this summer”. The Sony United States division has now listed the phone with a pre-order date of July 1. The price will be $1,299.99, which is pretty much the same worldwide, including Russia and China.

www.gsmarena.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pre Orders#Xperia#Sony Xperia 1#Oled#Zeiss#B H
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
SONY
Country
China
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Sony Xperia 10 III 5G lands on Vodafone

The Sony Xperia 10 III 5G Android smartphone is now available with mobile carrier Vodafone in the UK, the handset is available on a range of contracts with the company. As a reminder the device comes with a 6 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels and it features a Snapdragon 690 5G mobile processor from Qualcomm.
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Sony Xperia 10 III smartphone gets reviewed (Video)

The Sony Xperia 10 III smartphone recently went on sale in the UK, the handset is designed to be a budget friendly 5G device that retails for £399. We previously saw a hands on video of the handset and now we get to find out more details about the device in a review video. The handset comes with a 6 inch display that features a Full High Definition+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Poll: Would you buy the Sony Xperia 1 III at $1,300?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Sony’s latest flagship is shaping out to be one hell of a phone, especially in the camera department. The Xperia 1 III features an innovative zoom camera with lens elements physically moving inside the module, and the rest of the spec sheet is equally impressive.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Sony PlayStation 5 is getting its next round of pre-orders on June 23

The Sony PlayStation 5 is set to go for another round of pre-order on June 23 which will follow a series of large-scale restocks after an initial period of unavailability. In an unprecedented move, Sony will be restocking consoles in India for the second time in June. This would be the first time ever that Sony has restocked its console in India, twice in the same month. The restock pre-order is set to go live at 12 noon on June 23.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Sony’s next flagship attempt arrives in the US on July 1st for $1,300

Sony is doing everything it can to not end up like HTC or LG, and the company is bringing yet another flagship offering to whoever wants it. The Sony Xperia 1 III includes all of the flagship specs that you would expect, including the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of onboard storage.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Sony's new flagship is finally heading to the US next month

The Xperia 1 III will demand a sizeable investment when it reaches the country in July. Sony’s Xperia 1 III is coming to the US next month. The phone will retail for $1,299, according to an official pre-order listing. The Sony Xperia 1 III made its global debut a few...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Sony Xperia 5 III coming to Europe in September and it won't be cheap

Sony announced yesterday that it will bring the Xperia 1 III in the United States in late September, but didn't mention anything about the Xperia 5 III, the former's cheaper brother. That could mean a few different things like maybe Sony isn't sure when it will be able to bring it to the US, or perhaps it has no intention to sell it in North America. Either way, we at least have an idea about how much the Xperia 5 III will cost in the US. The company's European branch revealed today that the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III will be launched in Europe for €1.300 and €1000, respectively.
Cell PhonesCNET

Sony Xperia 1 III hides its artsy side under a black facade

With a state-of-the-art telephoto lens made up of tiny moving lenses that can switch between two focal lengths, 5G support for the US, and a first-of-its-kind 4K high refresh-rate display, the Sony Xperia 1 III aims to be the perfect phone for creative types. 2 of 46 Sarah Tew/CNET. 3...
Electronicsxda-developers

Sony’s more compact Xperia 5 III will ship in September

Earlier today, Sony announced that U.S. pre-orders have opened up for the Xperia 1 III. Separately, the company’s European branch also announced that the Xperia 1 III’s more compact sibling, the Xperia 5 III, will ship in September of this year at a starting price of €999. That’s a few months away, but keep in mind that even the Xperia 1 III will only ship in August despite Sony having just opened up pre-orders today.
Cell Phonestecheblog.com

Sony Xperia 1 III Has World’s First Variable Smartphone Telephoto Lens, Here’s an Early Hands-On Review

Pre-orders begin July 1 for Sony’s flagship Xperia 1 III at $1299.99 USD, and what sets this device apart from the company’s other smartphones is that it’s the world´s first with a Variable telephoto lens paired with a Dual PD sensor, complete with real-time eye AF, real-time tracking as well as fast, accurate continuous AF across all lenses. Other features include a 6.5-inch 4K HDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360 spatial sound. Read more for two hands-on video reviews and additional information.
Cell PhonesTwice

Sony’s New Flagship Xperia 1 III Smartphone Ships August 19 In U.S.

Sony Electronics announced its new flagship smartphone, Xperia 1 III, is available for pre-sales starting July 1, 2021 and will ship to customers August 19, 2021, unlocked, from Sony authorized retailers at a suggested retail price of $1,299.99 USD. Orders placed by September 26, 2021 will receive the WF-1000XM3 wireless...
Cell PhonesThe Imaging Resource!

Sony unveils flagship Xperia 1 III smartphone: triple cameras, 4 focal lengths, a variable telephoto lens, dual PDAF sensor & more

Sony today announced pricing and availability for its all-new flagship consumer-focused smartphone, the Xperia 1 III. Initially unveiled back in April, the Sony Xperia 1 III includes several new features and high-end specs, such as a faster processor and updated 6.5" screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, as smartphone photography continues to climb in popularity, the camera specs of new smartphones are getting a lot of attention. To that end, the new Sony Xperia 1 III features quite a few impressive photo and video recording features, including an upgraded triple camera system now with four focal lengths, ranging from ultra-wide-angle to telephoto. There is also a new focusing system, with a dual phase-detect AF sensor and support for Sony's Real-Time Tracking AF functionality that we've seen in their Alpha mirrorless cameras.
Cell Phonesvideomaker.com

Sony’s new Xperia 1 III is equipped to shoot stunning video

Sony’s Xperia 1 III – the smartphone billed as a tool for photographers, cinematographers and other creative professionals – is now available for pre-order. But the reviews are already pouring in, and we’ve seen enough. The Xperia 1 III is Videomaker’s new best video smartphone camera. Here’s a look at...