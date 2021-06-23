Martin Compston shuts down England fan after Scotland is knocked out of Euros

Line of Duty star Martin Compston had a sharp retort for an England fan who tried to mock him after Scotland’s performance at the Euro 2020 championship .

The actor responded after the fellow football fan quote-tweeted him and noted England’s seven points versus Scotland’s seven, after the latter were beaten 3-1 against Croatia, while England beat Czech Republic 0-1.

Suffice to say, Compston was not impressed.

“I know Ryan, must be tough you were the only team that couldn’t beat us when we’re that pish,” he tweeted.

“That being said, by the end of it we’ll still have as many Euros winners medals as each other always that comfort. Best of luck!”

His response had received more than 17,000 likes at the time of writing.

Scotland had earlier drawn against England, drawing praise from figures including José Mourinho, who said he thought the team’s performance was “amazing”.

Compston has proven before he has no qualms about dealing with trolls on social media.

In May, he hit back against one critic who questioned his support for the Scottish National Party , after he starred in a video urging the people of Scotland to vote SNP on the Thursday 6 May elections.

The follower tweeted Compston asking “what part of Scotland do you stay [in] now?”, with the Greenock-born actor quote-tweeting his message in a response.

“Currently staying in Edinburgh where I’m working for next 4 months but I’ll get back to my place in Greenock on my days off,” he wrote.

“Anything else I can help you with? My movements over the next week? My plans for the weekend? It’s my birthday so I’ll be out if you need a heads up.”