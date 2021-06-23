Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Martin Compston shuts down England fan after Scotland is knocked out of Euros

By Roisin O'Connor
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cDyrO_0aclZ3kn00

Line of Duty star Martin Compston had a sharp retort for an England fan who tried to mock him after Scotland’s performance at the Euro 2020 championship .

The actor responded after the fellow football fan quote-tweeted him and noted England’s seven points versus Scotland’s seven, after the latter were beaten 3-1 against Croatia, while England beat Czech Republic 0-1.

Suffice to say, Compston was not impressed.

“I know Ryan, must be tough you were the only team that couldn’t beat us when we’re that pish,” he tweeted.

“That being said, by the end of it we’ll still have as many Euros winners medals as each other always that comfort. Best of luck!”

His response had received more than 17,000 likes at the time of writing.

Scotland had earlier drawn against England, drawing praise from figures including José Mourinho, who said he thought the team’s performance was “amazing”.

Compston has proven before he has no qualms about dealing with trolls on social media.

In May, he hit back against one critic who questioned his support for the Scottish National Party , after he starred in a video urging the people of Scotland to vote SNP on the Thursday 6 May elections.

The follower tweeted Compston asking “what part of Scotland do you stay [in] now?”, with the Greenock-born actor quote-tweeting his message in a response.

“Currently staying in Edinburgh where I’m working for next 4 months but I’ll get back to my place in Greenock on my days off,” he wrote.

“Anything else I can help you with? My movements over the next week? My plans for the weekend? It’s my birthday so I’ll be out if you need a heads up.”

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

165K+
Followers
87K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Compston
Person
Ryan
Person
José Mourinho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Czech Republic#Uk#Snp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
News Break
Euro
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
Indy100

In Pictures: England fans rejoice – but heartbreak for Scotland

England fans cheered in celebration as Gareth Southgate’s men beat the Czech Republic 1-0 in their Euro 2020 match at Wembley cementing their place in the knockout phase. Raheem Sterling headed home fan favourite Jack Grealish’s cross to seal a narrow win against the Czechs, and supporters rejoiced at the fan zone in Trafalgar Square.
Public Healthdallassun.com

Covid chaos disrupts England and Scotland at Euro 2020

England's bid to win their Euro 2020 group has been thrown into chaos ahead of Tuesday's clash with the Czech Republic after Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell were forced to isolate following Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour's positive coronavirus test. Mount and Chilwell embraced their Chelsea team-mate Gilmour on the Wembley...
UEFABBC

Reaction as England top Group D and Scotland are out of Euro 2020

That's all for this live page so thanks for joining us and for all your comments. We have live television coverage of the Group F matches with Portugal v France on BBC One and Hungary v Germany on BBC Two with both programmes starting at 19:30 BST. We also have...
UEFACBS Sports

Euro 2020: Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell isolating after Billy Gilmour contact; Scotland star out of Croatia game

England players Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are self-isolating after interaction with Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, who has tested positive for COVID-19. Gilmour will miss Scotland's final Euro 2020 Group D fixture against Croatia, a match he would have started, following the positive test. Whilst the entire England squad returned negative lateral flow tests on Monday Gilmour's Chelsea team mates Mount and Chilwell will be isolated whilst the English FA holds talks with Public Health England.
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

England shutting out Euro 2020 ‘noise’, says Sterling

London (AFP) – Raheem Sterling says England are shutting out the “noise” and “panic” from outside their Euro 2020 camp after their laboured goalless draw against Scotland. The Manchester City forward was part of Gareth Southgate’s team that was booed off the pitch at Wembley on Friday and came in...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Arsenal Fan TV star Troopz films himself getting KICKED OUT of Wembley for 'vlogging' England's Euro 2020 win over the Czech Republic... just days after he was filmed furiously kicking seats inside the stadium during draw with Scotland

Arsenal Fan TV pundit Troopz filmed himself being kicked out of England's Euro 2020 clash with the Czech Republic by Wembley's security staff on Tuesday night. The social media star, who has won an army of fans for his passionate and animated rants over Arsenal's fortunes, was in attendance to watch the Three Lions and film his reactions to their final game in Group D.
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

Fans of England are ecstatic, but Scotland is devastated.

Fans of England are ecstatic, but Scotland is devastated. England fans erupted in applause after Gareth Southgate’s side defeated the Czech Republic 1-0 at Wembley Stadium, securing their place in the knockout round. Fans rejoiced at the fan zone in Trafalgar Square when Raheem Sterling headed home fan favorite Jack...
UEFAThe Guardian

Scotland bow out as England advance in top spot – Euro 2020 Football Daily

We start at Wembley, where England were confirmed as winners of Group D after a fairly comfortable win over Czech Republic. We discuss Gareth Southgate’s four changes, especially the impact of Bukayo Saka, who impressed in the first half with his direct running. Then it’s up to Hampden Park, as...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Scotland out of Euro 2020 after defeat by Croatia

Scotland have been eliminated from Euro 2020 after suffering a 3-1 group-stage loss to Croatia.Scotland were defeated 2-0 by Czech Republic in their tournament-opener in Glasgow last week, before drawing 0-0 with England at Wembley Stadium on Friday. To reach the last 16, Scotland therefore needed a win against Croatia – who were beaten 1-0 by England before drawing 1-1 with the Czechs.But Steve Clarke’s players were unsuccessful at Hampden Park on Tuesday night.Croatia took the lead thanks to a Nikola Vlasic goal on 17 minutes, before Scotland equalised through Callum McGregor with three minutes remaining in the first...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

England confirmed as qualified for Euro 2020 knock-out stage

England have qualified for the last 16 at Euro 2020 with a game to spare.Results on Sunday and Monday evening, as each group played out their final fixtures, mean that four points is now definitely enough for a nation to progress to the knockout phase.The Three Lions picked up a win against Croatia and a draw against Scotland, leaving them second with four points ahead of their final clash with group leaders Czech Republic on Tuesday - but both nations will remain in the tournament regardless of the result.LIVE: Follow live coverage England vs Czech Republic of Euro 2020There...
SoccerMoulton Advertiser

England sheds agonizing history by knocking out Germany

LONDON (AP) — As the Wembley Stadium announcer roared the final score — “England 2, Germany 0" — Gareth Southgate's vision was momentarily diverted from his victorious players to the big screen. Shown beaming from the VIP seats, reveling in England's passage to the European Championship quarterfinals on Tuesday, were...
Worldskiddle.com

The Alternative Guide To... The Euros: England v Scotland

On Monday 10th June 1991, a television event, the likes of which had never been seen before, took place; the finale of Season two of Twin Peaks. A show that had spellbound its viewers in the first season, as the world tried to solve the question 'Who killed Laura Palmer?' The finale, with show creator (and absolute genius/hero/role-model) David Lynch in the director's seat, saw Dale Cooper sat in the waiting room of the Black Lodge, face-to-face with a backwards talking Laura Palmer. The show, in typical Lynchian fashion, concluded with a cliff-hanger that left fans pleading for closure for over two decades.