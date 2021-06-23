Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Death of 3-year-old Maine boy sparks police investigation

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48tnBA_0aclZ2s400

STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine — The death of a Maine toddler has sparked a police investigation, multiple news outlets are reporting.

According to WGME and WMTW, Maine State Police learned of the toddler’s death about 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities said a family member took the 3-year-old Stockton Springs boy to Waldo County General Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, the news outlets reported.

Medical examiners performed an autopsy on the boy but did not release his cause of death, authorities said.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is in charge of the investigation, officials said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
804K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Stockton Springs, ME
Stockton Springs, ME
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sparks#Maine State Police#Wmtw#Wgme#Wmtw#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Florida StatePosted by
WDBO

Shark bites 8-year-old boy in Florida, lifeguards say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An 8-year-old boy was injured Sunday afternoon when he was bitten by a shark in Florida, according to WFTV. Authorities told the news station that the boy was standing in waist-deep water in front of Winterhaven Park in Ponce Inlet around 4 p.m. when he was bit in his right leg. The shark that bit him was between 2 and 3 feet long, WFTV reported.