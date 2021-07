The Narzo 30 puzzle was finally completed today as the company launched the remaining two phones under this series in India. If you don’t know, the Narzo 30A & the Narzo 30 Pro 5G launched in the Indian market in February but, until today, we didn’t get the vanilla models. Today, Realme launched the Narzo 30 & Narzo 30 5G in the Indian market. As the name suggests, one is a 4G-only device, whereas the other supports 5G. And as we have mentioned quite a few times in our previous articles on these phones, this is not the first time these phones are launching since they are already official in some markets outside of India.