HOW TO INTEGRATE DISTRIBUTED AUDIO INTO YOUR SMART HOME

This article is part of CNN Underscored’s wall-to-wall coverage of Amazon Prime Day. To find all of our coverage, click here. If you’re looking to give your place a serious smart home upgrade, now’s the time to do it. Some of the best smart home gadgets you can buy are on sale for Prime Day, from Amazon’s Echo speakers that let you control your home with Alexa to smart doorbells for keeping your home safe. To help you sift through the avalanche of Prime Day smart home deals, we’ve picked out the very best ones you can snag right now.