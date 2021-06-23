Learning to love cycling again on an eBike tour of the Cotswolds
“Cheat!” I hear my grown-up children exclaim as I sheepishly inform them that I will be getting a little battery assistance on a cycling excursion in the Cotswolds. Indeed, until a few years ago cycling purists and gym addicts may well have held that view, admits James Milner managing director of Wild Carrot (wildcarrot.co.uk), an eco-adventure tour company which runs guided eBike tours and glamping experiences in the Cotswolds.www.independent.co.uk