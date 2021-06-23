Learning to love cycling again on an eBike tour of the Cotswolds

Mark Cavendish is the reason I fell in love with cycling.The most successful sprinter the Tour de France has ever seen returns to the race for the first time since 2018 on Saturday as he bids to add to his haul of 30 stage wins. A remarkable 13 years have passed since the man from the Isle of Man took his first win on the sport’s grandest stage. And his impact on a generation of cycling fans is difficult to overstate.In 2009, when I was 12 years old, I went to my first Tour de France. I had watched...