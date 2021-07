We tend to want to look at streaming platforms the way we look at the major TV networks: as big, broadly-programmed catch-alls for allmost any kind of show you might want to watch. Among the original streamers, Netflix and Hulu have largely borne that out. Netflix especially seems intent on having a finger in every pot, from prestige dramas and teen comedies to reality competitions and true crime. Amazon Prime has been in the streaming game for just about as long, but without nearly the volume of success.