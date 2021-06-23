Cancel
Oneida, NY

Hero Captured Rescuing Elderly Man From Burning Car in Epic Photo Identified

By Polly
Posted by 
Big Frog 104
Big Frog 104
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Who's that guy? The hero who risked his life to save another has been identified. And those that know him aren't surprised by his selfless actions. Andy Parent of AJP Towing Service is the man seen in the epic picture, taken by Roger Combs who also stopped to help rescue Jack Pylman from his burning vehicle. "I saw the picture and recognized him immediately," Oneida City Police Sgt and PBA President Mike Burgess said. "Andy is well known to the Oneida Police Department, in a good way."

bigfrog104.com
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
Posted by
Big Frog 104

New Hartford PD: Woman Leaves Scene of Accident – Do You Know Her?

The New Hartford Police Department is reaching out to the community for help in identifying this person who left the scene of an accident. The woman was captured on a surveillance camera backing into a vehicle parked in a parking lot. She got out, checked her vehicle, then got back into her car and left. You'll see that she hit the other car pretty hard as it really rocked back and forth with force.
Posted by
Big Frog 104

Mother Meets Hero Who Saved Her Daughter After Horrific Crash Thanks to Social Media

A mother is grateful for the kindness of strangers. Kimberly Robertson's daughter was in a terrible accident. She wasn't there but an angel was. Amber Chalker was driving on Route 8 in Leonardsville, New York when she was hit by a tractor-trailer. A guardian angel immediately pulled over and ran to the crash, staying to help until the ambulance arrived. "She had an angel with her," said Kimberly.