Jul. 5—DUBAI — Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) and Lulu are among the world's top 250 most powerful retailers, according to Deloitte's 'Global Power of Retailing 2021 report. The retail giants from the UAE are the only Middle Eastern retailers to make the list. The list is led by US giants with Walmart Stores at number one, followed by Amazon, Costco Wholesale Corp, Schwarz Group, and The Kroger Co among others. According to Deloitte, $4.85 trillion is the total aggregate retail revenue generated by the top 250 retailers with 4.4 per cent composite year over year retail revenue growth.