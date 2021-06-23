Ocean monitoring startup establishes Canadian base

Scoot Science, which produces ocean monitoring dashboards for the aquaculture sector, has set up its first business outside of the US. The California-based startup has announced the formation of Scoot Science Canada – in order to be closer to many of its key aquaculture customers, including Grieg Seafood BC. The firm launched its SeaState dashboard this year, which integrates in-pen environmental data with publicly available oceanographic and meteorological data, allowing ocean-based aquaculture businesses better understand and react to rapidly changing ocean environments.