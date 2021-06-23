Cancel
Ocean monitoring startup establishes Canadian base

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScoot Science, which produces ocean monitoring dashboards for the aquaculture sector, has set up its first business outside of the US. The California-based startup has announced the formation of Scoot Science Canada – in order to be closer to many of its key aquaculture customers, including Grieg Seafood BC. The firm launched its SeaState dashboard this year, which integrates in-pen environmental data with publicly available oceanographic and meteorological data, allowing ocean-based aquaculture businesses better understand and react to rapidly changing ocean environments.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grieg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Oceans#Startup#Scoot Science Canada#Grieg Seafood Bc#Seastate#Aquaculture#Cad#Scoot Canada#Marine Harvest Canada#Stolt Sea Farm
