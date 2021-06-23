Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Plans unveiled for “world’s first” land-based lobster farm

thefishsite.com
 12 days ago

Pioneering aquaculture producer Norwegian Lobster Farm has announced plans to grow the crustaceans in a facility that uses waste heat from Green Mountain data centre. Norwegian Lobster Farm claims to be the first company in the world to produce market-sized lobsters in a land-based fish farm. Their current facilities use recycling aquaculture technology (RAS) as well as advanced robotics, computer vision systems and automatic and continuous monitoring of each individual lobster. To grow optimally, the lobster needs a temperature of 20°C in the seawater. This is exactly the temperature of the seawater that has been used to cool the IT equipment in Green Mountain’s data centre. Green Mountain can therefore deliver this heated wastewater directly to the fish farm.

thefishsite.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lobsters#European Union#Fish#Norwegian Lobster Farm#Ras#Nlf#Eu#Eurostars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Recycling
Related
Carsautomotiveworld.com

LEVC unveils world’s first electric campervan

LEVC reveals first impressions of its new leisure vehicle, the new e-Camper. The world’s first electric campervan, e-Camper is optimised to offer both zero-emission capability with zero range anxiety – making it the perfect way to explore the great outdoors with the benefit of low environmental impact. Joerg Hofmann, LEVC...
AgricultureComputer Weekly

Green Mountain agrees to let land-based trout farm make use of its datacentre's waste heated water

Norwegian colocation provider Green Mountain has signed a heat reuse agreement that looks set to pave the way for the creation of the world’s largest land-based trout farm. The agreement will see the waste heated water generated by the firm’s DC2-Telemark facility in Rjukan, Norway, piped into Hima Seafood’s land-based trout production facility, which is due to start construction later this year.
Nevada StateNevada Appeal

Land-based salmon farm in rural Nevada on track despite drought

Despite this year’s severe drought, a land-based salmon farm planned for rural Northern Nevada that will use millions of gallons of recycled groundwater is still in the works. The project will rely on a deep water table that should not be impacted by drought, a spokesman for West Coast Salmon...
California StateDesign Taxi

California Plans To Introduce The World’s First 3D-Printed Neighborhood

Builder of sustainable 3D-printed homes Palari has teamed up with construction technology firm Mighty Buildings to create the world’s first net-zero, 3D-printed neighborhood. The project will be located in Rancho Mirage, California, in Coachella Valley, featuring 15 homes on a five-acre parcel of land. According to Inhabitat, these 3D-printed homes...
TravelTime Out Global

Ocean Park's Water World unveils new attractions

Ocean Park's much-awaited water park recently unveiled its new facilities, and there's something for everyone to enjoy. Visitors can expect 27 outdoor and indoor attractions that include a surf rider, nine dynamic water slides, and the city's first-ever indoor wave pool. Water World's Adventure Coast. Water World attractions will comprise...
Environmentfoodmanufacture.co.uk

‘World’s first’ fully recycled food grade plastic bottles unveiled

The ‘world’s first’ food grade plastic bottles made entirely from plastic waste have been produced by members of the soft drinks industry. Members of the Consortium – Suntory Beverage & Food Europe, Nestlé Waters, Pepsico, Carbios and L’Oréal – have each successfully manufactured a sample bottle made entirely from enzymatically recycled plastic.
Aerospace & Defensetecheblog.com

Space Perspective Plans to Offer the World’s First Luxury Spaceflight Experience in Neptune Capsule

Space Perspective plans to offer the world’s first luxury spaceflight experience aboard their Neptune capsule, complete with 360-degree views of planet Earth from 20-miles above, a bar, Wi-Fi and even a bathroom. At $125,000 per person, Neptune will launch eight guests from Kennedy Space Center, accompanied by a pilot, and then glide for two hours to taking in the views from its massive windows. Read more for a video and additional information.
Agriculturewiartonecho.com

Company addresses concerns about land-based salmon farm proposal

The province has approved an aquaculture licence for Georgian Bay Innovation Group’s proposed 500,000-square-foot land-based recirculating salmon farm near Colpoy’s Bay, but more senior government and local approvals are required before the project can go ahead. Jolanta Kowalski, a Ministry of Natural Resources & Forestry spokesperson, said while the facility...
Agriculturethefishsite.com

Seven tips to improve pond bottom quality in shrimp farms

Shrimp ponds accumulate a lot of organic matter during production from uneaten feed, fertiliser, faeces, carcasses, and dead phytoplankton. All of this settles on the pond bottom in the form of sediment or sludge. Unmanaged sludges can cause a lot of trouble, like increased ammonia levels, reduced dissolved oxygen (DO)...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

New-build Sanlorenzo 52 Steel motor yacht sold

A new-build 52.12 metre Sanlorenzo 52 Steel motor yacht has been sold by Julien Solari of Simpson Marine in Singapore. Currently under construction by Italian yard Sanlorenzo, launch date is set for 2022. Accommodation is for up to 12 guests in five cabins comprising a master suite, two doubles and two twins with Pullman berths and all cabins have entertainment centres and en suite bathroom facilities.
Industrynanowerk.com

Producing low-cost hydrogen fuel with the help of magnets

(Nanowerk News) Hydrogen gas is an environment-friendly fuel, as it produces water upon combustion in the presence of oxygen. For the same weight, hydrogen can provide nearly three times higher energy than gasoline. However, the quantity of hydrogen available from the Earth’s atmosphere is tiny. The more widely available compound, water, might be a source of producing hydrogen.
BicyclesPosted by
Gadget Flow

Evolve Skateboards Hadean Series performance eSkateboards have a layered electric system

Get an electric skateboard you love with the Evolve Skateboards Hadean Series performance eSkateboards. These cool skateboards have a layered electric system. It gives you 37% more battery capacity and 4 times the performance of its predecessor. What’s more, with its handmade, forged carbon ‘chassis’ skateboard deck, this gadget is durable. Additionally, an air vent system draws heat away from the internal electronics. Meanwhile, forged aluminum gets CNC’d to create two channels for heat dissipation. Moreover, you get a whole new level of control with the E-FOC. It changes the game on managing the dual 3000w motors and 12S battery structure. Moreover, Hadean Series smart lighting gives you real time hazard lights when you press the brakes. Additionally, with lock in drop downs and a wider foot landing, you get the ideal stance with every ride. Finally, with Phaze remote gives you intuitive acceleration and braking with its dual trigger design.
Mojave, CARenewableEnergyWorld.com

Repowering project underway at Terra-Gen’s 60-MW Oasis Wind

Last week Mortenson said it has started work at Terra-Gen’s 60-MW Oasis Wind project located in Mojave, California. The work involves the repowering of a project first operational in 2004. Mortenson will replace sixty 1-MW turbines with seventeen state-of-the-art, 3-MW class turbines. The repowered project will consist of six Vestas...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Third Numarine 37XP motor yacht sold

The third hull of the 37.1 metre Numarine 37XP motor series, listed for sale by Alex G Clarke at Denison Yachting, has been sold in-house with the buyer represented by Bruce Schattenburg and Scott Lacroix. Currently being completed with a displacement steel hull and GRP superstructure by Turkish yard Numarine...