Plans unveiled for “world’s first” land-based lobster farm
Pioneering aquaculture producer Norwegian Lobster Farm has announced plans to grow the crustaceans in a facility that uses waste heat from Green Mountain data centre. Norwegian Lobster Farm claims to be the first company in the world to produce market-sized lobsters in a land-based fish farm. Their current facilities use recycling aquaculture technology (RAS) as well as advanced robotics, computer vision systems and automatic and continuous monitoring of each individual lobster. To grow optimally, the lobster needs a temperature of 20°C in the seawater. This is exactly the temperature of the seawater that has been used to cool the IT equipment in Green Mountain’s data centre. Green Mountain can therefore deliver this heated wastewater directly to the fish farm.thefishsite.com