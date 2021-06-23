Plans unveiled for “world’s first” land-based lobster farm

Get an electric skateboard you love with the Evolve Skateboards Hadean Series performance eSkateboards. These cool skateboards have a layered electric system. It gives you 37% more battery capacity and 4 times the performance of its predecessor. What’s more, with its handmade, forged carbon ‘chassis’ skateboard deck, this gadget is durable. Additionally, an air vent system draws heat away from the internal electronics. Meanwhile, forged aluminum gets CNC’d to create two channels for heat dissipation. Moreover, you get a whole new level of control with the E-FOC. It changes the game on managing the dual 3000w motors and 12S battery structure. Moreover, Hadean Series smart lighting gives you real time hazard lights when you press the brakes. Additionally, with lock in drop downs and a wider foot landing, you get the ideal stance with every ride. Finally, with Phaze remote gives you intuitive acceleration and braking with its dual trigger design.