Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

5 Signs of Stucco Damage to Look Out For

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
KTEN.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: 5 Signs of Stucco Damage to Look Out For (homoq.com) Are you a homeowner? If so, then you understand how much work is required to keep the exterior of your house looking great. And yet home maintenance can be tricky, especially when the exterior of your house...

www.kten.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stucco#Water Damage#Diy#Moss Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Home & GardenPortsmouth Times

Cleaning your home made simple

NewsUSA – Good housecleaning has never gone out of style, but it has taken on a new priority in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Whether you are spending more time at home or have returned part-time to in-person work or school, smart, effective cleaning strategies can help keep your home and family safe and healthy. Safe and simple are key criteria for choosing from among the wide variety of today’s home cleaning products. However, consumers also want cleaners that are tough and effective, that don’t just eliminate stains and spots, but also kill germs, viruses, and bacteria.
Real Estatenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Is your building in danger of collapse? Look for these warning signs

Around the globe, the rare and tragic collapse of a 40-year-old condo tower in Surfside has motivated residents to scrutinize their buildings with fresh eyes. We’re checking out every crack, chip and rust stain and asking whether they might portend a catastrophe. It’s a challenging task. Unless you have an...
Constructionhandymantips.org

Whats The Cost For Water Damage Equipment For Your Local Minneapolis Company

Water damage restoration in Minneapolis may just be one of the most challenging situations. After all, it’s one thing to be able to recognize that your home has been damaged. It’s quite another thing to know how to restore it back to its original condition, without spending a fortune on repairs and the like. Fortunately, the steps to doing so are simple. The first step in water damage restoration in Minneapolis is to dry out the affected areas thoroughly. The moisture content may have damaged some of your materials in some manner. To make sure, you should open all windows and doors and use fans and dehumidifiers to dry the place out. You’ll also need to get rid of as much moisture as possible, using fans and heaters in extreme cold weather.
Interior Designmessengerpaper.com

Home & Garden

(BPT) - There's no need to go out and buy all new furniture and décor or undertake a major renovation to give your current interior a fresh look and feel - small tweaks can make just as big of an impact. Spruce up interior spaces with these five simple do-it-yourself...
Rowan County, NCSalisbury Post

Darrell Blackwelder: Tips for plant irrigation

Even with rain showers, irrigation is a way of life for those that want to keep bedding plants, lawns and vegetables alive. The ideal time to irrigate is in the early morning to avoid evaporation during the heat of the day. Avoid irrigating late in the afternoon or at night. Even though late evening and night irrigation provides cooler temperatures, it also the perfect environment for the development of foliar diseases. Use a rain gauge to measure the amount used if you use overhead irrigation to determine if you’re applying a sufficient amount of water. Shallow irrigation may cause more damage by creating shallow root systems. Check the soil often to make sure plants are receiving an adequate water supply. If you have a drip system, place a small plastic cup beneath the hose to measure the amounts from the emitters.
AnimalsJournal Inquirer

Carpenter ants aren’t a threat but a sign of damaged wood

“Carpenter ants cost New England homeowners thousands of dollars in damages,” screamed a headline from a news release that an area pest control firm posted announcing last week’s Carpenter Ant Awareness Week, referring to “structural damage.”. But that’s an urban myth — that carpenter ants are wood-destroying insects. “They are...
Gardeningsnntv.com

9 Awesome Benefits of Plants in Your Home

Originally Posted On: https://www.bullettmagazine.com/9-awesome-benefits-of-plants-in-your-home/. Did you know that taking care of houseplants can benefit your lifestyle?. Keeping and collecting plants have become a habit of many people. Besides supplying us with oxygen, plants can affect our physical and mental health. They give off a serene feeling and reduce anxiety in people.
Pine Bluff, ARArkansas Online

Container gardens offer savings on space, money

Growing vegetables in containers is an activity that can bring families joy and the reward of enjoying fresh, tasty vegetables from right outside the door, said Shaun Francis, Extension horticulture specialist for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. "Creating a container garden is an easy way of raising some...
GardeningMidland Daily News

The best air purifying plants for your home

We all know that having indoor plants can instantly spruce up your home aesthetic, but greenery can have other benefits beyond looking great. In an often-cited 1989 study, NASA reported that indoor plants could help improve indoor air quality by removing trace organic pollutants — such as benzene, trichloroethylene, and formaldehyde — from the air. NASA’s experiments were done in a controlled, sealed chamber, which doesn’t reflect our real-life homes. So in reality, you would probably need more than a crazy-plant-lady amount of plants to make much of a difference in air quality, but it certainly can’t hurt to have a few extra around. (Plus, other studies have shown that indoor plants can also help reduce stress levels or attention capacity).
Posted by
Tom's Guide

How to clean an oven

It’s something we all have to do, but hate to do. Cleaning the oven can take time and effort and most of us will only face the chore when absolutely necessary. Even if you own one of the best electric ranges out there, over time, burnt food residue will build up causing smoke and unwanted smells.
Gardeningmodernfarmer.com

How to Design a Cutting Garden

There are few things more beautiful than a vase full of fresh flowers in your home, though it can be a costly decoration to keep up with. Fortunately, you don’t need to go to the market every week to always have a colorful bouquet on display. If you have access to outdoor space, you can easily grow your own—and save a bundle of money by doing so.
Livingston County, NYthelcn.com

Master Gardener: ‘Scoop and Dump’ is a means to improve soil

Landscape design is a broad topic. It is often used to describe which plants should be used in various areas of a landscape, and which plants should be placed together. It also can be used to describe hardscape installation, including walkways and walls. Sometimes the landscape is altered by adding soil, or changing the drainage.
CarsKTEN.com

Battery replacement

Originally Posted On: Need battery replacement? We can provide a mobile mechanic near you (fixmycar.io) Does your car have a hard time starting in the morning and sound like it is on its last legs? Although this may seem like something serious and terminal, you may only have a battery that is going bad…
Home & GardenHouzz

8 Ways to Remodel Your Indoor Kitchen to Get an Outdoor Vibe

I may have an unhealthy obsession with outdoor kitchens. When I want to relax, I’ll pore over ideas and images of stunning outdoor spaces dedicated to cooking, eating and entertaining. Same goes when I can’t sleep. Instead of counting sheep, I create mental floor plans of outdoor kitchens for my house and for the homes of family and friends.
Real EstateKTEN.com

Common Mistakes When Fixing and Flipping a Houe

Originally Posted On: https://orchardfunding.com/common-mistakes-when-fixing-and-flipping-a-houe/. Fixing and flipping a house can be a profitable venture. Our guide will help you avoid common mistakes that many people make. The real estate market is booming. Even better, experts predict that it will stay strong in the foreseeable future. For investors with an interest...
Gardeningcorvallisadvocate.com

Gardening in Extreme Heat

The extreme heat takes a toll on living beings, like animals and people. But plants too need additional help to endure the heatwave. In the near 100 degree weather, a garden should be watered early in the day or late at night in order to increase water retention in the soil and not to burn water-splatted greenery. In extreme heat, watering on both ends of the day may be necessary. That is especially true for annuals since they don’t develop deep branched root systems, and herbaceous plants because there is no protective layer on the stems.