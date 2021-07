I lead on this tale with the plea to the residents in my neighborhood to please, PLEASE, don’t set off random fireworks this Fourth of July. I love my home and have spent 35 years decorating it. My friends call it Cluttered Victorian. I don’t want to lose it. However, I feel very patriotic anytime the Fourth of July comes around, and I do understand you wanting to shoot the moon with fireworks. The brave signers of the Declaration of Independence gave up their all when they signed this remarkable document. It cost them their wealth, the lives of their friends and sometimes their own lives. The words America and Freedom are synonymous all over the world.