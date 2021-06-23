Why hospitality workers are harder to find
We have been overlooking a major reason why many businesses in the hospitality industry are having difficulty attracting workers at pre-COVID wages. To be sure, supplemental unemployment compensation from COVID relief legislation, the closing of many day care facilities and continued fear of contracting COVID are contributing to the difficulty. But there is a larger and, indeed, ironic reason why hospitality workers have become harder to find. There simply aren’t as many of them. Here’s why.thebrunswicknews.com