Why hospitality workers are harder to find

Several weeks back, I asked in this space, “What is the plan?”. An extended eviction and foreclosure moratorium, put in place by the CDC during this lengthy pandemic, will expire on July 31, 2021. The scope of pending rental evictions and foreclosures for non-payment of lease/rent and mortgage payments is unprecedented. Many private lenders reached out to mortgage holders lagging or late on more than one payment, and loan payments have been extended to the back end of the loan, but not forgiven. Some lenders added additional interest and penalties, others did not. Though it is difficult and many would say even inhumane to remove someone from their housing during a pandemic, it is also clear that there are cases rent and mortgage payments could have been made, but renters and loan holders simply chose not to, because the moratorium was in place.