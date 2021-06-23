Cancel
‘I couldn’t help but whoop’: Joy at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo as giant panda gives birth to twins

By Akshita Jain
 12 days ago

A giant panda at Tokyo 's Ueno zoo has given birth to twins , just weeks after the news of panda Shin Shin’s pregnancy sent share prices of nearby restaurant chains surging.

The zoo said the pandas were born an hour and a half apart on Wednesday, and their gender has not yet been determined. They have also not been named yet.

In a statement, the zoo said: “All the staff are working together to observe and protect the giant panda mother and children.”

One of the cubs weighs 124 grams, and the weight of the other is not yet known.

Zoo director Yutaka Fukuda said that the twin birth was a first for Ueno. “When I heard the news that the second baby was born, I couldn’t help but whoop,” he was quoted as saying.

Shin Shin was born on 3 July, 2005, at the Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda in China, according to Reuters. She arrived at Ueno Zoo in 2011 along with her male partner Ri Ri. They had a cub named Xiang Xiang in 2017.

The zoo said that Shin Shin and Ri Ri mated on 6 March, and she started showing signs of a possible pregnancy on 4 June. Shin Shin was removed from public view and her condition was observed.

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato offered his congratulations to the zoo. “The pandas are now a family of five. This is such happy news,” he said, according to Reuters.

Shares of two Japanese restaurant operators soared after the zoo announced the twin birth. Chinese restaurant Totenko Co.’s stock climbed 10 per cent and restaurant chain Seiyoken KK’s shares jumped 7.4 per cent as the zoo announced that Shin Shin gave birth to two cubs, Bloomberg reported.

Their stocks had also surged earlier this month when the zoo had announce that Shin Shin may be pregnant.

PetsFortune

Tokyo’s twin baby pandas boost shares of nearby restaurants

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Shares of two Japanese restaurant operators jumped after a nearby zoo announced that its giant panda gave birth to not just one cub, but two. Tokyo-based Chinese restaurant Totenko Co.’s stock climbed as much as...
AnimalsWashington Post

Zoo’s giant panda cub learns to stand on own two feet, zoo says

On Connecticut Avenue, it can be reported that one of the more coddled creatures in captivity, now more than 10 months of age, has begun to stand on his own two feet. The act is not an exasperated assertion of independence on the part of Xiao Qi Ji, the National Zoo’s giant panda cub. According to a report from the zoo on Friday, it is instead an act of cooperation, contributing to his care.
Saint Louis, MOWashington Post

Jordan Chiles lost her spark a few years ago. The joy is back, and soon it could take her to Tokyo.

ST. LOUIS — The highflying tumbling passes and the stuck dismounts that prompt her coach to lift her arms in celebration have put Jordan Chiles in this favorable spot. Chiles’s gymnastics has sent her climbing the standings of every meet she has entered this season, including here at the pressure-packed U.S. Olympic trials, where she’s in third place after the first night of competition.
AnimalsBBC

Bristol Zoo welcomes red panda into breeding programme

A red panda has been moved to a zoo to join a new mate in the hope they will breed. Pan will be paired with two-year-old Shifumi at Bristol Zoo. He was moved there from Birmingham Conservation Wildlife Park,. The 10-month-old is now the right age to leave his family...
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

What is the Lambda Covid variant?

A NEW coronavirus variant that experts say is "deadlier" than the Delta strain has already ripped through 30 countries. But what is the Lambda variant and where was it first discovered?. 🔵 Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest updates. Where has it come from?. Public Health England (PHE)...
AnimalsWTOP

DC’s giant panda cub a ‘quick learner’; begins husbandry training

The National Zoo’s panda cub is hard at work undergoing husbandry training and his trainers said he’s getting good grades. “At this point, he is starting to get the hang of target training! We present him with a target — a ball on the end of a dowel — and he instinctively sniffs to investigate,” giant pandas keepers Mariel Lally and Nicole MacCorkle wrote in an update.
PetsSand Hills Express

Giant panda gives birth to twin cubs at Japan’s oldest zoo

Just a month before the start of the Olympic Games in Japan, the country is celebrating another exciting occasion. A giant panda has given birth to tiny twin cubs at a Japanese zoo — a joyous moment for the conservation of the vulnerable species. On Wednesday, 15-year-old giant panda Shin...
PetsBBC

Moment giant panda gives birth to twins in Tokyo zoo

A zoo in Japan has announced the birth of twin giant panda cubs. It's the second time that their mother, Shin Shin, and father, Ri, have bred at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo. Giant pandas are notoriously difficult to breed both in the wild and in captivity. Only a few thousand of them remain, with conservationists classifying them as vulnerable.