Premier League

Norwich interested in Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour — report

By Fellipe Miranda
SB Nation
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour needed to show the world his potential as a player was 60 minutes of playing time against England for the Scottish national team at the Euros. While it is likely he was already high on several clubs’ loan shortlists for the summer, his performance against the Three Lions in the goalless draw between the two British sides might have pushed him up in the aforementioned preferences of Premier League teams looking to add quality to their midfield.

Posted by
The Independent

England Euro 2020 squad test negative for Covid-19 despite Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour positive

England’s players and staff returned negative results after their latest round of Covid-19 testing, despite Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour testing positive.Gilmour was named man of the match in Friday's goalless Euro 2020 draw between England and Scotland at Wembley but will miss Tuesday's final group game against Croatia after contracting the virus.The Chelsea midfielder's positive test sparked concerns that members of Gareth Southgate's squad could have been infected after coming into close contact with Gilmour on Friday.The Football Association have confirmed, however, that all 26 players and members of the wider support team returned negative results after undergoing PCR...
Premier League

Billy Gilmour should leave Chelsea on loan next season

In a development that very few Chelsea fans saw coming, Billy Gilmour is the talk of the footballing world. The Scottish starlet was extremely impressive during his nation’s 0-0 draw with England, earning Star of the Match honors and drawing praise from the pundits for his maturity and confidence on the ball. Now, though, Gilmour has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Scotland’s final group stage match against Croatia on Tuesday, undoubtedly a massive blow to the team.
Sports

Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell in self-isolation following contact with Chelsea teammate Billy Gilmour

A few hours after news of Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour’s positive COVID-19 test broke out, more developments have ensued as a way to prevent further spread of the virus within Scotland’s national team and other teams that were in contact with the 19-year-old Scottish international. One of such measures was the self-isolation of both Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell, who have closely interacted with Gilmour during England’s encounter with Scotland for the Euros last Friday.
Soccer

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour positive for coronavirus

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss his team's final group match at the European Championship, the team said Monday. The Chelsea player will have to isolate for 10 days. That will cause him to miss the Group D match...
Premier League
FanSided

Loan of Billy Gilmour is a bad idea that Chelsea may very well regret

Reports that Chelsea is about to loan out Billy Gilmour to Norwich are a bad idea for the Blues and should be shelved immediately. Sources indicate that a Gilmour loan may be on the cards. It’s a bad idea and the Blues and their manager, Thomas Tuchel should scrap this idea forthwith. A previous article made it clear that this was a bad idea and it still is. Gilmour has shown his ability virtually every time he has been on the pitch for club or country that he is a top performer. This was most recently evident in a Man of the Match performance for Scotland, in the 2020 Euros.
Norwich, NY
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Gilmour Closing in on Norwich Move

Norwich City are closing in on the signing of Chelsea and Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour on a season long loan, according to reports. The 20-year-old made 11 appearances for Thomas Tuchel's side last season and impressed on his full international debut for Scotland, picking up the Man of the Match award in their Euro 2020 draw with England at Wembley.
Premier League

Flamengo not confident in Chelsea talks over ‘unlikely’ Kenedy transfer

Flamengo are the richest club in Brazil, generating R$668m (over €100m) in revenue last year, but while that’s a big number by South American standards, it’s not much by European ones. Even with a €22.5m windfall from the transfer of Gerson to Olympique Marseille last month, Brazil’s economy does not help Flamengo in the transfer market.
Premier League

Aston Villa bid ‘not imminent’ for Tammy Abraham — report

Aston Villa’s “imminent” £40m bid for Tammy Abraham appears to have been a figment of the Mirror’s imagination, as not only has it not arrived, it looks like it won’t be arriving anytime soon, if ever. As per the Athletic, Aston Villa are “not interested” in spending big on yet another striker, and a club-record bid is certainly out of the question.