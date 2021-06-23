Norwich interested in Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour — report

Reports that Chelsea is about to loan out Billy Gilmour to Norwich are a bad idea for the Blues and should be shelved immediately. Sources indicate that a Gilmour loan may be on the cards. It’s a bad idea and the Blues and their manager, Thomas Tuchel should scrap this idea forthwith. A previous article made it clear that this was a bad idea and it still is. Gilmour has shown his ability virtually every time he has been on the pitch for club or country that he is a top performer. This was most recently evident in a Man of the Match performance for Scotland, in the 2020 Euros.