Norwich interested in Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour — report
All Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour needed to show the world his potential as a player was 60 minutes of playing time against England for the Scottish national team at the Euros. While it is likely he was already high on several clubs' loan shortlists for the summer, his performance against the Three Lions in the goalless draw between the two British sides might have pushed him up in the aforementioned preferences of Premier League teams looking to add quality to their midfield.