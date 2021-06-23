Cancel
Texas State

Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $387,000 Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
