Max Verstappen won a largely processional Styrian Grand Prix on Sunday, taking his championship lead to 18 points over Britain’s Sir Lewis Hamilton. The Red Bull driver secured pole position by a healthy margin (either of his two fastest qualifying laps would have been good enough for pole) and never looked troubled all afternoon. Hamilton grabbed a bonus point for recording the fastest lap, following a late tyre change for fresh rubber, but it’s clear he’s got his work cut out to get closer to the Red Bull, especially as there are just six days until the next grand prix, also in Austria.