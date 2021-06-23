BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Holdings Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,127 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.