BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Holdings Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas
Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com