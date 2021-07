Britain should "show some honesty" about what it signed up to over Brexit, Ireland's foreign minister has said. Speaking during a panel discussion Simon Coveney, a veteran of the exit negotiations, said calls to scrap the Northern Ireland protocol from some unionists were not "realistic".His comments come as the EU is expected agree to an extension of grace periods on goods travelling between Ireland and Northern Ireland, in a concession to the UK.The British government says the conditions of the Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, if strictly implemented, would be too damaging for businesses – and claims the EU is...