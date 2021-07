Samsung has quietly launched the Galaxy A22 in the Indian market for Rs 18,499 & so, this also confirms the earlier leak where we got to know the Indian pricing. This is not a 5G phone as it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. Some of the highlights of the Samsung Galaxy A22 include a 48 Megapixel camera with OIS, a 90Hz Super AMOLED, and a 5,000mAh battery. It certainly doesn’t win any awards for the best value for the money you’re spending because, for a price of Rs 18,499, you get a chipset that we have seen in phones priced around Rs 10,000. Also, there is a 720p panel which is something we don’t expect at this price.