Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Far from home? Spiderman drops in at the papal audience

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

VATICAN CITY, June 23 (Reuters) - A different type of participant dropped in on Pope Francis’ general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday - Spiderman.

A man dressed in a full, skin-tight, red, black and blue costume of the comic book character - including head cover - was sitting in a VIP section of the audience in Vatican’s San Damaso Courtyard.

He sat quietly next to a priest dressed in black who appeared to be unperturbed by the colourful character with big white eyes in the next seat.

It was not immediately clear why Spiderman had dropped in. (Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vatican City#Black And Blue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Priest
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religion104.1 WIKY

Pope announces trip to Slovakia and Budapest in September

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis announced on Sunday that he will visit Slovakia on September 12-15 after a brief stop in the Hungarian capital of Budapest. It will be the pope’s second trip outside Italy this year, following one in February to Iraq. Trips planned for 2020 were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WorldColumbian

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, in London deal

ROME — A Vatican judge on Saturday indicted 10 people, including a once-powerful cardinal, on charges including embezzlement, abuse of office, extortion and fraud in connection with the Secretariat of State’s 350 million-euro investment in a London real estate venture. The president of the Vatican’s criminal tribunal, Giuseppe Pignatone, set...
Religionohmymag.co.uk

Pope Francis meets real life superhero dressed as Spiderman

Guess who stopped by the Vatican yesterday just to say hello to the Pope. It was Spiderman himself!. A man clad in the full, unmistakable skin-tight, red, black and blue costume of the popular comic book and film character, was part of Pope Francis’ general audience in the Vatican’s San Damaso Courtyard.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Pope Francis in hospital for 'scheduled surgery' on colon

VATICAN CITY, July 4 (Reuters) - Pope Francis was admitted to a Rome hospital on Sunday afternoon for “scheduled surgery” on his colon, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said. Bruni said the pope, 84, was suffering from “symptomatic diverticular stenosis” of the colon, a condition that can cause recurrent abdominal pain,...
Religionkfgo.com

Pope alert and in good condition after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis is alert, breathing without assistance, and in a good overall condition following intestinal surgery, while expected to stay in hospital for seven days barring any complications, the Vatican said on Monday. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the 84-year-old pope’s operation on...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Vatican says pope operation over, pontiff doing well

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis is doing well after intestinal surgery which was done under general aesthesia, the Vatican said on Sunday. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the 84-year-old pontiff “responded well” to the surgery, which the Vatican had said earlier had been scheduled. He gave no further details about the surgery and did not say how long the pope would remain in hospital.
ReligionPosted by
9&10 News

Vatican Says Pope Francis Recovering From Successful Surgery

Pope Francis is recovering after undergoing surgery for his large intestine. The Vatican says the pope was diagnosed with “symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon,” condition involving narrowing in the large intestine. In a statement, the Vatican said Sunday’s procedure was successful. This surgery is the first known hospital treatment...
CelebritiesIn Style

Kim Kardashian Wore a Tight Lace Dress With Ovary Cutouts in Vatican City

Never one to shy away from showing off some skin, Kim Kardashian wasn't going to let a visit to the Vatican in Rome deter her signature style. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed on the streets of Rome wearing a bodycon, off-the-shoulder, long lace dress which included some midsection cutouts. Two pieces of fabric tied together in the midsection revealed cutouts in her upper torso, as well as two lower cutouts — or ovary cutouts, as we recently coined Bella Hadid's take on the trend.
AnimalsNPR

England's Beloved Wally the Walrus Seen Far From Home

An arctic walrus making his way around Europe has been spotted off the coast of England in the Isles of Scilly. Wally the walrus has been seen overturning boats in a search for a primo place to nap. LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:. We turn now to the Isles of Scilly. That's...
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

Woman Brings Her Homeless Ex-husband Home and Learns His Terrible Secret – Subscriber Story

A woman recognizes her ex-husband now living homeless because of her. She decides to help him by taking him home but learns the truth behind his “hobo story.”. Mary was walking down the street, running her errands for the week. It was a typical Tuesday afternoon in which she usually goes shopping and goes home to prepare dinner and wait for her husband John to join her after work.
U.K.enstarz.com

Prince Harry Purposely Avoided Queen Elizabeth During Short UK Trip?

Did Prince Harry purposely snub Queen Elizabeth II during his UK trip for the Diana statue unveiling?. Everybody knows that the Duke of Sussex and his grandmother have a great bond and are incredibly affectionate for one another, despite the recent dramas surrounding the British royal family. However, moving to...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Husband Forgets to Log Out from Facebook, Wife Takes a Peek – Subscriber Story

When Mary's husband, Josh, started going home late every evening, she suspected that something was wrong. So she couldn't resist the temptation to check his Facebook chat. Josh and Mary are a happily married couple. Although they're not wealthy, the two were blessed with great careers and a strong and healthy relationship. Mary felt secure with Josh, who was a very attentive and caring husband.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Someone save me from this nightmare’: TikToker reveals 5-star Airbnb listing is actually ‘hoarder’s house’

Airbnb has “betrayed” one TikToker’s trust after the listing she booked turned out to be a “hoarder’s house.”. The TikToker, who goes by Phoenicopterus Ruber or @phoenruber on the platform, shared pictures of a bed and breakfast that was supposedly listed on the Airbnb website and then compared them to what she actually found. The TikTok has received over 134,000 views.
Public SafetyBBC

Escaping a serial killer - and moving on

In 2002, 15-year-old Kara Chamberlain was kidnapped at gunpoint, held for 18 hours, drugged and assaulted. After her escape, police discovered her kidnapper had been involved in the murder of at least three other people in Virginia, US. Now a mum-of-two and a public speaker with a career in law...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Shrek fans horrified as dark joke hidden in background of scenes goes viral on TikTok

Shrek was a rare film in animation terms: a crossover hit that appealed to adults almost as much as children.However, it wasn’t just the pop-culture references and coded sex jokes that made the film appealing to adults – it also hid some darker plot details in its background.One of the background jokes, involving the three bears (from “Goldilocks and the Three Bears”), has recently gone viral on social media.In one scene near the start of Shrek, all three bears are seen in cages, having been caught by Lord Farquaad’s soldiers.In a subsequent scene, the “daddy bear” and “baby bear”...