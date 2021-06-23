Reimagining Gen Z Fashion, Cinta The Label Launches Its First London Pop Up

Born in the ’90s, inspired by the ’70s, and emerging in the 2.0 2020s, Antonio Vattev is one to watch. With only two colleagues working alongside him in his Oxford Circus studio (courtesy of the nonprofit creative incubator, V.O Studios), Vattev still very much counts as a fledgling talent, and only one of many in one of fashion’s most fiercely competitive ecosystems. However in just a few seasons this Bulgarian-born Londoner has shaped the promising beginnings of a distinct signature via the diamond diagonals cut into his menswear that reflect both his initials and brand name—AV Vattev—and make for a recognizable visual language whether you know that name or not.