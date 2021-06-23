Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Reimagining Gen Z Fashion, Cinta The Label Launches Its First London Pop Up

By Angela Lei
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amy Sturgis is no stranger to all things fashion — she’s been working in public relations in the field since the age of 21 and counts Manolo Blahnik, Aspinal of London and All Things Mochi as previous clients and career experience. For someone who’s orchestrated hundreds, if not more, events and brand pop-ups, this one for Cinta the Label hits differently: the London-based contemporary, sustainable womenswear brand known for its innocently carefree and semi-relaxed silhouette was founded by Sturgis herself.

www.forbes.com
Community Policy
Forbes

Forbes

233K+
Followers
57K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manolo Blahnik
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion House#Fashion Brands#Gen Z#British#Browns Fashion#Chanel#Asc Global#Toh Pr#House Of Sunny#Oceanus Finlay Co#Room24#Currentbody
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Dubai
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Designers & CollectionsHarper's Bazaar

Jo Malone London launches first home accessories collection

Flower-headed fairies wrapped around candles, a punk-haired zebra housing a diffuser and a blue sandwich tray – welcome to Jo Malone London's first ever home accessories collection. The quintessentially British fragrance brand is inviting you on a surprisingly surreal trip 'Up The Garden Path', in collaboration with set designer Shona...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

AV Vattev Is Shaping a Fresh Angle on Fashion in London

Born in the ’90s, inspired by the ’70s, and emerging in the 2.0 2020s, Antonio Vattev is one to watch. With only two colleagues working alongside him in his Oxford Circus studio (courtesy of the nonprofit creative incubator, V.O Studios), Vattev still very much counts as a fledgling talent, and only one of many in one of fashion’s most fiercely competitive ecosystems. However in just a few seasons this Bulgarian-born Londoner has shaped the promising beginnings of a distinct signature via the diamond diagonals cut into his menswear that reflect both his initials and brand name—AV Vattev—and make for a recognizable visual language whether you know that name or not.
Businesshypebeast.com

Teejerker Opens Dive Bar-Themed "Better Days" Pop-Up at Vans' London Store

London-based vintage retailer Teejerker has opened the doors to a pop-up at Vans‘ flagship store in the city. Named “Better Days,” the location has been transformed into a dive bar with performances projected onto the wall, a pool table (and tournament) and a free vending machine. The vending machine will...
Grocery & Supermaketkentlive.news

Zoflora launches its first new fragrance of 2021

Disinfectant Zoflora is to launch of their first new fragrance of 2021 - Cypress & Sea Sage, a blend of herbs, citrus, amber and cedar. Cypress & Sea Sage 250ml will be available to buy online at Zoflora.co.uk. Cypress and Sea Sage will also be available from supermarkets, discount retailers and Amazon in the coming weeks.
Aerospace & Defenseworldairlinenews.com

PLAY launches its first flight

Play Airlines (PLAY) today (June 24) launched its first route from Keflavik to London (Stansted). The route is operated four days a week. Photos: by the airline and Stansted Airport. Route Map:. Birgir Jónsson, CEO. Birgir has extensive experience in international management and operations. He was Ossur’s Regional Director in...
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Fashion Label Decor Stores

The H&M Home store recently opened its doors in Vancouver at the Amazing Brentwood shopping center. This marks the fashion retailer's first expansion into the home interior retailer space and is part of the brand's new two-level H&M flagship store. The H&M Home store spans over 30,000 sq ft and...
Designers & Collectionsfoxbangor.com

Travis Scott Launches Dior Fashion Collection with Pop Smoke Tribute

Travis Scott’s releasing another collab outside of the music biz … but this one includes a tribute to his friend and fallen hip-hop star, Pop Smoke. The rapper’s Cactus Jack brand has entered a partnership with the popular French fashion house, Dior — which is also the name of a popular Smoke track — and Travis revealed the first item in the collection is all about Pop.
BusinessNBC San Diego

Google Closes Its Dedicated London Start-Up Space

The Silicon Valley tech giant announced on Monday that it has decided "not to reopen" Campus in East London after it was forced to close by the coronavirus pandemic. Campus London was opened in 2012 by Israeli tech veteran and Google employee Eze Vidra as London's start-up scene began to take off.
Interior Designdwell.com

A Reimagined London Mews House Blends Heritage Details With Bold Pops of Color

A celebration of its 20th-century origins, the two-bedroom rental offers a cozy setting fitted with vibrant artwork and vintage furnishings. Tucked away in the heart of London’s Notting Hill neighborhood just minutes from Kensington Palace, this charming mews house presents generous indoor/outdoor living spaces that dazzle with original character. Known...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Forbes

Get To Know Elegant Fashion Label Seren London

Sentimental and gracious, London-based label Seren (it’s short for Serendipity) just oozes easy vintage glamour. Founded by Lucia Dailey in 2016, Seren collections tap into the shapes, colorways and prints reminiscent of the beloved ‘60s and ‘70s (think Talitha Getty and Bianca Jagger), just going to prove that fun-filled elegance is always a go-go.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Cannabis Brand Civilized Teams Up With Tumblr, Will Launch Its First Cannabis Industry Blog

Cannabis lifestyle brand Civilized Worldwide Inc. is teaming up with Tumblr to design the. network's first cannabis industry blog, which is expected to launch in July. Civilized will be the cannabis content curator for the new site, Cannabis.Tumblr.com and will build out its content and community of contributors and partners to create a "culturally accurate, informative and entertaining cannabis experience for the Tumblr community."
LifestyleAviation Week

UK-Indian Startup Flypop Picks London Stansted As Its First Base

LONDON—Long-haul startup flypop will make London Stansted (STN) its first UK base, the airline announced July 1. Flypop, which plans a series of routes between the UK and South Asia, aims to start flights in October, but much depends on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic at that point. India has...
Apparelseattlerefined.com

Arvin Goods calls BS on sustainable fashion, launches its own apparel line

"I always felt there was a better way to do what we are doing," says Dustin Winegardner, co-founder and managing director of local sustainable apparel brand Arvin Goods. "As I learned more and more about the impacts of the apparel industry, and then how easily adaptable alternative materials are, it seemed like a no-brainer," he said. "After presenting it as a solution to other clients, and not seeing the quick action that I thought was needed, we decided to go about it ourselves."
Makeuptownandcountrymag.com

Chantecaille Matte Chic Lipstick in Suzy

Here at T&C, we pride ourselves on our discerning eye for quality. As a result, our editors know the secrets to finding the best products on the market, whether it's a statement lipstick that doesn't quit, the perfect pair of gold hoops, the most comfortable and stylish mules, chic and functional barware, or the tech devices that will improve your day-to-day life. With T&C Tried & True, our editors will give you an inside look at the pieces they simply cannot live without.
Designers & Collectionspurewow.com

6 Hot New Fashion Brands to Know and Shop for Summer 2021

As the world begins to open up once more, folks are chomping at the bit to shop for new clothes (anything but sweatpants) and embrace “revenge outfits,” while dressing to impress. Rather than simply hitting up the same old stores you’ve worn and loved before, we highly suggest checking out these six up-and-coming fashion brands that have been steadily flooding our Instagram feeds for weeks now. From sustainably-minded Brazilian print masters to laid-back California separates to the designer who launched one of summer’s biggest, if most controversial, trends, here are the brands you’ll want to know and shop before everyone else catches on.