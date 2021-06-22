Cancel
Pets

15 Dogs That Look Like German Shepherds

By Jennifer Lesser
thesprucepets.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA popular service breed, the German Shepherd is a large and athletic dog that's known to be highly intelligent, loyal, and agile. They are hard-working and protective dogs that are often relied on as therapy and search and rescue dogs, in addition to guide dogs for the blind, because of their trainability and desire to work, keen sense of smell, and devotion to their owners. They are also the preferred dog for police and military units across the world.

