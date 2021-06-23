A new documentary of Rita Moreno tells the story of an amazing performer

A few years ago, I had the honor of interviewing Rita Moreno before she made her appearance at the 2015 Loft Film Festival here in Tucson. Speaking with Moreno transcended the usual interview exchange and left me reeling with joy. Beyond having great stories to tell, she is as nice a person I have ever had the opportunity to talk to, and it left me wishing more people could get the chance to sit and talk with her. Words can’t really describe how cool she is.