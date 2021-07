We drove the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat and found that 710 hp can make a three-row SUV sprint from 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds. That speed doesn't come cheap with a price of $89,665 as tested. It's also really loud, and it sucks gas. It's a bit of a sleeper, though, as only the Hellcat badges give away its true nature, and it's going to be rare with only 3,000 units produced.