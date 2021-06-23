Club 'In Talks' With Man City Over Transfer For Centre-Back This Summer

The 19 year-old spent the second-half of last season on-loan at Championship side Blackburn Rovers, and like Tosin Adarabioyo - who was the last Manchester City academy product to make a temporary move to Ewood Park, he excelled.

Harwood-Bellis is now on the search for the next step, in his constant pursuit of a secure place in Manchester City's first-team squad, and that step could guide him towards the coaching from a club legend.

According to the latest information, RSC Anderlecht are holding talks with Manchester City over the possibility of taking the Stockport-born defender to Belgium for next season.

This is according to the information of Belgian journalists Pieter-Jan Calcoen and Kristof Terreur, who merely stated that talks have opened between the two clubs over a loan deal for the centre-back.

It remains unknown as to whether the loan will include any obligation or options to buy Taylor Harwood-Bellis upon the end of the period.

Given the high-regard in which Harwood-Bellis is held among coaches over at the Etihad Stadium, the most likely scenario is that the academy graduate will agree to a standard loan under the coaching of Vincent Kompany, with no obligation or options to buy.

It had been previously suggested that the player was attracting interest from Premier League side Brentford, and a number of Bundesliga clubs, but it appears as though Manchester City's good relationship with Anderlecht could be the deciding factor.

Additional details on the situation were then provided by Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News, who stated that Harwood-Bellis is set to join Anderlecht on a season-long loan, after a 'special request' from Vincent Kompany.

It is reported that the Manchester City defender flew to Belgium on Monday, and is due to have a medical on Wednesday, before being announced later.

From the viewpoint of Manchester City, Brennan reports that the club like the idea that Taylor Harwood-Bellis will learn from former centre-back Vincent Kompany, in terms of football, leadership, and personal conduct - this was an opportunity that was 'too good to refuse'.

Manchester City still have the future of Aymeric Laporte to sort out following the conclusion of the European Championships, with the feeling being in some quarters that the Spain international could be keen on a change of scenery - and specifically a move back to La Liga for the purpose of game-time.

