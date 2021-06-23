Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Club 'In Talks' With Man City Over Transfer For Centre-Back This Summer

By Freddie Pye
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 12 days ago

The 19 year-old spent the second-half of last season on-loan at Championship side Blackburn Rovers, and like Tosin Adarabioyo - who was the last Manchester City academy product to make a temporary move to Ewood Park, he excelled.

Harwood-Bellis is now on the search for the next step, in his constant pursuit of a secure place in Manchester City's first-team squad, and that step could guide him towards the coaching from a club legend.

According to the latest information, RSC Anderlecht are holding talks with Manchester City over the possibility of taking the Stockport-born defender to Belgium for next season.

This is according to the information of Belgian journalists Pieter-Jan Calcoen and Kristof Terreur, who merely stated that talks have opened between the two clubs over a loan deal for the centre-back.

It remains unknown as to whether the loan will include any obligation or options to buy Taylor Harwood-Bellis upon the end of the period.

Given the high-regard in which Harwood-Bellis is held among coaches over at the Etihad Stadium, the most likely scenario is that the academy graduate will agree to a standard loan under the coaching of Vincent Kompany, with no obligation or options to buy.

It had been previously suggested that the player was attracting interest from Premier League side Brentford, and a number of Bundesliga clubs, but it appears as though Manchester City's good relationship with Anderlecht could be the deciding factor.

Additional details on the situation were then provided by Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News, who stated that Harwood-Bellis is set to join Anderlecht on a season-long loan, after a 'special request' from Vincent Kompany.

It is reported that the Manchester City defender flew to Belgium on Monday, and is due to have a medical on Wednesday, before being announced later.

From the viewpoint of Manchester City, Brennan reports that the club like the idea that Taylor Harwood-Bellis will learn from former centre-back Vincent Kompany, in terms of football, leadership, and personal conduct - this was an opportunity that was 'too good to refuse'.

Manchester City still have the future of Aymeric Laporte to sort out following the conclusion of the European Championships, with the feeling being in some quarters that the Spain international could be keen on a change of scenery - and specifically a move back to La Liga for the purpose of game-time.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Community Policy
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
79
Followers
1K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Stuart Brennan
Person
Tosin Adarabioyo
Person
Vincent Kompany
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Man City#Centre Back#Rsc Anderlecht#Belgian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
News Break
World
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Bundesliga
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Man City prepare Jack Grealish bid as Aston Villa open talks over new contract

Manchester City are preparing a bid to sign Jack Grealish, though Aston Villa have opened talks with their captain over a new long-term contract.Grealish is one of City's priority targets this summer, alongside Harry Kane, and Pep Guardiola has made no secret of his admiration for the 25-year-old.City are expected to firm up their interest in Grealish in due course but there has been no formal contact between the two clubs yet, with a move only likely after England's Euro 2020 campaign has concluded.A bid of around £100m – a British transfer record – may be required to prise Grealish...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City offering up Jesus

Calvert-Lewin on Arsenal's wish list (The Telegraph) Chelsea make Moreno their Plan B (Fichajes) Chelsea have 'concrete interest' in Grealish (Football Insider) Newly promoted Premier League side Norwich City are interested in signing Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour on loan, The Athletic reports. The 20-year-old is expected to be temporarily sent...
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

First Signing Of The Summer 'Close To Completion,' Pep Guardiola 'Desperate' For His Signature - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #15

Thursday’s edition of the City Xtra transfer round-up reported that Manchester City’s interest in Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish was 'growing.'. But in a whirlwind 24 hours, the Blues’ interest led to reports of a potential imminent transfer from the Midlands to Manchester. In our latest edition, we have all...