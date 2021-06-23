Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Desert To Dos

tucsonlocalmedia.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer Safari Nights: Art in the Animal Kingdom. Nature is a lot of things, but one of the things it is is just plain beautiful. I mean, honestly. Have you seen a colorful bird? A zebra? A lion’s mane? Are you kidding me? At the next edition of the Reid Park Zoo’s summer nights series, take some time to appreciate the colors, patterns and all-around beauty of nature. Leila Lopez is bringing the live music. And, as always, there will be games and wildlife activities, carousel rides and plenty of food and drink specials. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court. $10.50 adults, $8.50 seniors, $6.50 children ages 2 to 14.

www.tucsonlocalmedia.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Tucson, AZ
Lifestyle
Tucson, AZ
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merle Haggard
Person
Leon Russell
Person
Willie Nelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonoran Desert#In The Desert#Dos#E Zoo Court#Saguaro Fruit Harvest#The Desert Museum#The Children S Museum#Children S Museum Tucson#Hotel Congress#Americana#Latino#Union#Reforma Or Proof
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Arts
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Fox News

Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall in Cuba, eyes Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall in Western Cuba Monday afternoon as it barreled toward Florida. Heavy rain from the storm will hit Cuba and the Cayman Islands through Monday night, which the National Hurricane Center warned could cause significant mudslides in Cuba. Two deaths were reported in the Dominican Republic...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK PM Johnson looks to end England's virus restrictions

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due on Monday to set out plans to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England, in a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant. Johnson's announcement at 1600 GMT...
AccidentsPosted by
NBC News

Japanese landslide kills 3 people and leaves another 80 missing

Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their...
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

Military plane crash leaves at least 52 dead in Philippines

Patikul, Philippines — Philippine security forces searched among coconut trees on a remote southern island Monday for the flight data boxes of an aircraft that crashed and killed 52 people in one of the country's worst military air disasters. The C-130 Hercules transport plane was carrying 96 people, most of them recent army graduates, when it overshot the runway on Sunday while trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province — a haven for Islamist militants.