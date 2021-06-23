Uefa wanted Euro 2020 to unite a continent – instead it is highlighting our differences

Back in the less fraught age of 2014, the concept of Euro 2020, the first truly pan-continental event in major tournament history, was depicted by Uefa as a potent unifying force. The architect of the idea, Michel Platini – remember him? – declared: “Whether it’s in the north, south, east or west, Europe is a big continent with a lot of diversity. It will be great to see how the ‘engine’ of football works.” Seven years on, this abstract puffery has collided headlong with inconvenient reality. For this is a tournament fast becoming less a vehicle for harmony than a recipe for untold strife.