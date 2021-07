WASHINGTON (SBG) - 20% of COVID survivors are reporting both physical and mental post-COVID symptoms. “I think the best statement to say is that the impact of long COVID on people is tremendous,” said Dr. Jen Caudle to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. “In addition to physical symptoms such as shortness of breath, heart issues and muscle pain, tiredness, etc. when it comes to the brain, you're seeing some people having things like anxiety, depression, mood disorders, insomnia, but also some long COVID survivors are having survivor's guilt.”