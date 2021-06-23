Commentary: Planning a post-pandemic trip? For animals, it still isn't safe to fly

After more than a year of observing social distancing protocols, many people are very excited to being face to face with their friends and family again. With the wider availability of vaccines and a decreasing number of COVID-19 infections, socializing can now be done safely. However, some people are still concerned about the risks of being in close contact with other people. So if you are planning to host a get-together, preparations will need more than just choosing the best caterer or appropriate music. You need to make sure everyone at the party will be comfortable and have a great time.