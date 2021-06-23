Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Commentary: Planning a post-pandemic trip? For animals, it still isn't safe to fly

arcamax.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than a year spent mostly at home, many of us are eager to pack our bags, hop on a flight and go … well, almost anywhere. But the skies aren’t friendly for everyone. For many dogs, cats and other animals, flying isn’t fun — it’s frightening. And in some cases, it can even be fatal. That’s why, if your post-pandemic plans include air travel with your animal companions, it’s vital to take every precaution to ensure that you can do so as safely as possible.

www.arcamax.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Fly#Pandemic#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Air Travel
Place
Dubai
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Pets
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthyoursun.com

Pandemic slowed, but still rolling on

Masks are coming off as fast as travelers can book new cruises. But is that a good idea as luggage is being packed by people desperate to get away after being at home for more than a year. A good friend just returned from a cruise, albeit a river cruise...
Environmentwarm1069.com

Keeping Animals Safe in a Heat Wave

As the Pacific Northwest faces one of it’s most sever heat waves in history. Practice basic summer safety for your pets. Never leave your pets in a parked car. Not even with the car running and air conditioner on. On an 85-degree day the temperature inside a car with the...
Public HealthFinancial Times

Post-pandemic Cities

How cities have responded to Covid and are looking ahead to new realities. From reversing London’s pandemic exodus and rethinking the New York office to transport’s tricky way back and hospitality’s agile response. Plus the sporting comeback, the green energy drive and trouble in the department store.
Public HealthFlorida Star

Prepping The Post-Pandemic Workplace

NEW DELHI — With India’s second-wave lockdown easing in many states, workplaces are slowly opening up with half the strength of employees. However, with India issuing an updated advisory last month warning that the SARS-CoV-2 virus primarily spreads through aerosol transmission, especially in closed air-conditioned environments, the challenge for many of these offices is to ensure adequate ventilation to avoid becoming […]
Virginia Statecbs19news

Urging travelers to plan ahead for safe holiday trips

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People are being urged to plan ahead for their holiday weekend, to make sure they get to their destination and back home safely. The Virginia State Police knows people will be heading out to backyard barbecues and public celebrations. “This year, Independence Day means a...
Relationship Advicemymmanews.com

How to Plan for a Post-Pandemic Party

After more than a year of observing social distancing protocols, many people are very excited to being face to face with their friends and family again. With the wider availability of vaccines and a decreasing number of COVID-19 infections, socializing can now be done safely. However, some people are still concerned about the risks of being in close contact with other people. So if you are planning to host a get-together, preparations will need more than just choosing the best caterer or appropriate music. You need to make sure everyone at the party will be comfortable and have a great time.
Seattle, WAparentmap.com

Plan a Pandemic-Proof Summer Day Trip to Blake Island

Editor's note: This article was sponsored by Argosy Cruises. This summer, a lot of families are excited about getting out and having adventures again, but also still a little uncomfortable with the big crowds that come with summer traditions such as street fairs and music festivals. Add record-breaking heat into the mix, and island day trips, always a good idea anyway, start to look like the perfect family outing. We’ve got plenty of islands to choose from around Puget Sound, but if you haven’t been to Blake Island lately, you might want to take a look at what’s new.
Kansas City, KSflatlandkc.org

KC Animal Shelter Dealing With a Post-Pandemic Onslaught of Pets

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, KC Pet Project wasn’t particularly crowded. There were fewer pets coming in, and interest in adoptions and fostering was soaring as people sheltered at home. Despite growing interest in adopting, there weren’t many animals to give away, leading to long waits. In April...
Arlington County, VAWTOP

Arlington offers tips on keeping post-pandemic nights out fun and safe

With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, local officials have some reminders as people get back to enjoying nightlife after the pandemic. The Arlington Restaurant Initiative offers various tips, including:. Before going out, plan a sober ride home, such as a designated driver, rideshare or public transportation;. Consume alcohol responsibly and...
LifestyleThrillist

Fly Round-Trip to Iceland in the Fall for as Little as $340

If you're planning a trip, it's not a bad time to check prices to Reykjavik. Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. As of April 2021, official guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention states that fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk, though safety precautions are still required. Should you need to travel, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance as well as local requirements/protocols/restrictions for both your destination and home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Travelthemanual.com

What Does the New COVID-19 Delta Variant Mean for Travel?

For the last few months, we witnessed a return to almost “normal” in the world of travel. Interstate travel in the U.S. was reopening. Many countries, especially in Europe, had started to loosen travel restrictions (mainly through vaccine passports) to welcome international travelers once again. Now, it seems the latest COVID-19 Delta variant is threatening to undo it all. There’s a lot we still don’t know about this newest variant. Here’s the good, the bad, and how it could affect travel this year.
TravelPosted by
The Atlantic

Plan Ahead. Don’t Post.

“How to Build a Life” is a weekly column by Arthur Brooks, tackling questions of meaning and happiness. “The roots of vegetables … attach them fatally to the ground,” the philosopher George Santayana wrote in his 1964 essay “The Philosophy of Travel.” “They are condemned like leeches to suck up whatever sustenance may flow to them at the particular spot where they happen to be stuck.” I don’t know why Santayana was so hateful toward vegetables, but I understand what he means: that to travel is to be fully human.
Cherokee, NCtheonefeather.com

COMMENTARY: A safe place to sleep

Nomad: a member of a community without fixed habitation. Do you think the Qualla Boundary has nomads? Are they, by choice, homeless or does their life situation cause them to be so? The obvious answer is “yes”. We do have homelessness on the Boundary and there are those who are both forced into homelessness and those who are homeless by choice.
Travelluxurytravelmagazine.com

Air Charter Service Offers Private Jet Travel Package to Chile, Argentina & Bolivia

Following four months of careful curation, leading aircraft charter specialist, Air Charter Service (ACS), has launched the first in its ‘Time Well Spent’ series of specially designed private jet travel itineraries. Satisfying widespread sentiments surrounding lost time due to the pandemic, the packages have been crafted by best-selling author and time design expert, James Wallman, along with a team of private aviation experts, to create the most rewarding travel experience in as little time as possible. The first ‘Journey To The End Of The World’ itinerary (with ‘Across The Top Of The World’ to follow) offers a truly exceptional luxury travel experience through Chile, Argentina and Bolivia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy