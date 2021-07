Illinois Attorney General issued the following announcement on June 14. Attorney General Kwame Raoul , as part of a coalition of 12 attorneys general, urged the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to require U.S. companies to provide detailed and accurate information about the financial risk they face from climate change. The need to mandate such disclosures is urgent and falls squarely within existing SEC authority. In the past five years, climate change-related weather events cost U.S. companies more than $600 billion in direct economic damages. Mandatory climate change-related disclosures are essential to insulate U.S. and global financial systems from systemic risk associated with climate change and to protect investors, including the many ordinary Americans whose retirement savings are largely investment-based.