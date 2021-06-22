Cancel
Buckmaster Show 6/22/2021: State lawmakers grapple with new budget

buckmastershow.com
 16 days ago

A newsmaker interview with State Representative Andres Cano (D-District 3). Then, Financial Consultant Shelly Fishman with the Tuesday MoneyMaker Report. Plus Dr. Jeff Silvertooth, professor and extension specialist in Agronomy and Soil Science at the UA Department of Environmental Science. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.

