HIKER DIES ON TRAIL IN ANZA-BORREGO DESERT, SECOND HIKER HOSPITALIZED AND FIREFIGHTER COLLAPSES DURING RESCUE

Firefighters say a woman trapped in the wreckage of Champlain Towers died while waiting for help, even after the rescuers managed to speak to her.“Everybody that was there, that’s what we were trying to do, get this lady out and comfort her,” an anonymous rescue worker told WPLG. “She was asking for help and she was pleading to be taken out of there.”Hours after the building in Surfside, Florida collapsed, rescue workers learned of a woman who was still alive in a lower level of the wreckage.Venturing inside without even knowing yet if the rubble was stable, the crew...