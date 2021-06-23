HIKER DIES ON TRAIL IN ANZA-BORREGO DESERT, SECOND HIKER HOSPITALIZED AND FIREFIGHTER COLLAPSES DURING RESCUE
June 23, 2021 (Borrego Springs) – A hike in Palm Canyon within Anza-Borrego Desert State Park turned deadly Saturday afternoon. Medics were called to rescue a pair of hikers in distress around 12:40 p.m. Cal Fire Captain Frank LoCoco told CBS 8, “One of those hikers succumbed to that heat illness and was declared deceased at the scene, and the other was transported to the hospital in critical condition.”www.eastcountymagazine.org