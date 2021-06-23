Cancel
Accidents

HIKER DIES ON TRAIL IN ANZA-BORREGO DESERT, SECOND HIKER HOSPITALIZED AND FIREFIGHTER COLLAPSES DURING RESCUE

eastcountymagazine.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 23, 2021 (Borrego Springs) – A hike in Palm Canyon within Anza-Borrego Desert State Park turned deadly Saturday afternoon. Medics were called to rescue a pair of hikers in distress around 12:40 p.m. Cal Fire Captain Frank LoCoco told CBS 8, “One of those hikers succumbed to that heat illness and was declared deceased at the scene, and the other was transported to the hospital in critical condition.”

www.eastcountymagazine.org
#Hikers#Weather#Accident#Cbs 8#Cal Fire#Cleveland National Forest
Accidents
Desert
Public Safety
NWS
Anza, CAeastcountymagazine.org

hiker dead Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

