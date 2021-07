DANSVILLE - In honor of the 100th birthday of the American Legion Auxiliary, a time capsule has been put in the ground in front of the Daniel Goho Legion Post 87 in Dansville. “Back in 2019 I went to a convention and it was the 100 year celebration of the auxiliary and the idea was to do something for the 100th and I thought of a time capsule,” said Auxiliary President Luanna Gilbert.