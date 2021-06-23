Cancel
Houston, TX

COVID Booster Testing

By Dave Kirkpatrick
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom TSN – We don’t yet know if a booster shot will be necessary for the COVID vaccine, but a study out of Houston is trying to determine which booster would be best. There are 150 fully vaccinated participants getting a Moderna booster shot. A third of the study group received Moderna, a third with Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson. They are mixing and matching vaccines and looking at which boosters are safe and effective. Next, they’ll do a study with a J&J and later Pfizer.

