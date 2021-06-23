Lancia To Launch Small Hatchback In 2024, Compact Crossover In 2026?

An Awesome, but unfinished Lancia 037 Tribute is looking for a new owner, and you have to see it. The car marketplace is as vast as the universe itself and every now and then we see some very ambitious projects. This is exactly the case with this one. Someone decided to take on an ambitious project to make a Lancia 037 Tribute car. The original 037 Stradale was built in just 200 copies and if one goes on for sale, it usually has a steep asking price. Apparently, an enthusiast got inspired by the Kimera EV037 and decided to build his own 037. For one reason or another, the project car is now looking for a new owner and, luckily, the current bid is nowhere near what the original costs.