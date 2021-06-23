Lancia To Launch Small Hatchback In 2024, Compact Crossover In 2026?
We honestly never thought this day would come, but there's news to share about Lancia actually launching new cars. Parent company Stellantis has vowed to invest in all of its troubled brands in the next 10 years, and it appears the first order of business is to replace the archaic Ypsilon. Subjected to a couple of facelifts, the city car in its third generation has been around since 2011 and is in dire need of a complete overhaul.www.motor1.com