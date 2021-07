When he was locked up last week by Palestinian security forces, rights activist Issa Amro said he was thinking about his friend Nizar Banat, who would be dead within days. Both men had become prominent critics of the Palestinian Authority, which activists say has grown increasingly intolerant of dissent. Banat's death on Thursday at age 43, shortly after security forces stormed his home and violently arrested him, sparked days of angry protests in the West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967. "When they forcefully arrested me on a baseless charge, I felt that they were determined to get rid of us," 41-year-old Amro told AFP, referring to the PA's alleged crackdown on critics.